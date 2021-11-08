CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. land borders re-opening, international air travel rules easing for fully vaccinated

WWLP 22News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States is updating its international travel and border-crossing...

www.wwlp.com

Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
hawaiinewsnow.com

International travel rules have eased, but Hawaiian Air isn’t expecting a flood of passengers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Although the United States eased foreign travel rules on Monday, Hawaiian Airlines said it is not expecting a rapid surge in international business. The airline said international travel to Hawaii will mostly be the same since Japan and Korea still have mandatory quarantines in place for returning residents. Officials said those rules have kept many Asian international travelers in their home countries.
wsau.com

What you need to know about the new U.S. international air travel rules

(Reuters) – The Biden administration’s new rules requiring most foreign nationals to be vaccinated before flying to the United States take effect at 12:01 a.m. EST (0501 GMT) Nov. 8. Here’s what you need to know:. * Starting Nov. 8, foreign air travelers to the United States will be required...
khns.org

The U.S. land border opens to non-essential Canadian travelers next week

On Monday morning at 12:01 a.m. the U.S. land border will open to fully vaccinated non-essential travelers from Canada. Some Yukoners like Andrew Cook of Whitehorse are excited about coming to visit some of his favorite spots in Skagway. “I’m going to go into the Eagles Lodge, make sure everyone...
deseret.com

The U.S. made a big mistake when it comes to COVID-19, expert says

The United States government might have made a huge misstep when it comes to the pandemic, Dr. Scott Gottlieb said over the weekend. Gottlieb said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that the government has done a poor job with its messaging about the coronavirus booster shot. “I think the confusing...
The Independent

Ryanair passenger forced to spend night at airport in thunderstorm for not having Covid test she did not need

Two Ryanair passengers were forced to spend the night outside Rome’s Ciampino airport after the airline refused to allow them access to their flight home.Becky MacInnes-Clark and her partner Kurt Finch, from Suffolk, were booked on the Thursday evening Ryanair flight from the Italian capital to London Stansted.Ms MacInnes-Clark, who had a valid passenger locator form and was fully vaccinated, said that a Ryanair ground staff representative insisted that she needed a negative Covid test taken in the previous 48 hours before travelling back to the UK.This requirement was dropped by the UK government in October for passengers who have been...
Daily Mail

Putin orders Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slams his own relatives for refusing to take the covid vaccine - as the country battles record deaths amid measly 32% jab uptake

Vladimir Putin has ordered all Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slammed the public - including his own relatives - for its vaccine hesitancy. The Kremlin reported a consecutive record daily Covid toll with 1,028 deaths on Wednesday, bringing its total fatalities to 226,353 - by far the highest in Europe.
Axios

Biden's new border problem: Nations won't take back migrants

Migrants fleeing countries that refuse to take them back are driving new backlogs in the U.S. immigration system — and White House and Homeland Security officials worry this poses a growing obstacle to balancing humanitarian and national security concerns. Driving the news: U.S. officials at the southern border have come...
