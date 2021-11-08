CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Synergy One Lending, Inc. Launches S1 FinFit App

By PR Newswire
SAN DIEGO, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergy One Lending, Inc., a San Diego based independent mortgage banker, has announced the launch of S1 FinFit, a mobile application built to increase engagement with its mortgage customer base, build credit awareness, and develop financial literacy, particularly among first-time homebuyers.

S1 FinFit is a financial wellness platform, providing Synergy One with the opportunity to play a primary role in the consumer financial experience in mortgage and other consumer loan products. It allows consumers to monitor their financial activity all in one place, with tools for budgeting, credit score monitoring, goal setting, investment opportunities and more. S1 FinFit is just one more way Synergy One is providing best-in-class service to borrowers through Speed, Ease and Expertise.

"We see this as just the beginning of our journey to truly differentiate the experience we can provide our clients and expand our relationship with them as a trusted source of all types of financial insights giving them the confidence and understanding they need to make good financial decisions," said Steve Majerus, CEO of Synergy One. "We view our solution as a tremendous pathway to reach the underserved and "credit hesitant" communities with an easy way to access our information center for loans. Ultimately, we expect to utilize consumer permissioned data access to improve the way in which we provide mortgage and other loan category solutions inside S1 FinFit."

Synergy One Lending is based in San Diego, CA, is currently licensed in 44 states and has Operational HUBS in Roseville, CA, Boise, ID, Denver, CO and Dallas, TX. To learn more about Synergy One Lending, reach out to Steve Majerus.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synergy-one-lending-inc-launches-s1-finfit-app-301418164.html

SOURCE Synergy One Lending

