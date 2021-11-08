CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Give The Gift Of Oshēn Salmon This Holiday Season

By PR Newswire
 7 days ago

MIAMI, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, give the gift of Oshēn salmon. Ideal for those last-minute shoppers, Oshēn delivers overnight sustainably raised fresh and frozen Chilean salmon to consumers nationwide in eco-friendly packaging. Arriving seven days fresher than any retailer, and with a variety of dedicated recipes by renowned chefs on the website, Oshēn is sure to impress culinarily inclined friends and family. Special promo code 'PerfectGift2021' allows for a 20 percent discount on all purchases of subscription services and one-time boxes from November 15 - December 15.

"Sometimes the best present of all is sharing a meal and a laugh with the people who matter most, which is why we want everyone to take advantage of our special promo code this holiday season ," said Evelyn Torres, Chief Marketing Officer of Oshēn. "Our Oshēn boxes are meant to create special moments through top quality salmon that delivers a delicious and nutritious product that consumers can feel good about in every way."

Oshēn is not only good for consumers, but it is good for the environment too. With a mission to continue to provide Ocean Raised, Ocean Loved salmon that is responsibly sourced and thoughtfully packaged, Oshēn is a frontrunner in sustainable practices that are ethical for aquaculture. Recognizing the responsibility to lead the seafood industry toward a cleaner environment for all, Oshēn has achieved Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP), which is the most comprehensive end-to-end certification verifying the right thing is happening through each step of production. Their premium Atlantic salmon receives a diet of quality all-natural feed, which is completely free from steroids and hormones. Their processing facilities operate on renewable energy and create no waste runoff.

Delivery options include:

  • The "Entertainer Box," with two fresh fillets weighing 2.5 pounds ( $87 for Miami customers and $125 for national customers)
  • The "One Night Stand Box," with four portions of salmon ( $45 for Miami customers and $75 for national)
  • The "Oshen's Twelve," with a dozen frozen portions weighing six ounces each ( $75 for Miami customer and $108 for national).

The subscription service saves 10% for a weekly, biweekly or monthly delivery.

For more information, visit www.oshensalmon.com.

For more images, click here.

ABOUT OSHEN A great source of protein, easy to cook and delicious to eat, all Oshēn products are ocean-raised and ocean-loved from the fresh-water fjords of southern Chile. Cared for by a dedicated aquaculture team, Oshēn salmon is fed the highest quality diet to ensure the highest concertation of healthy Omega-3s. Additionally, the salmon producers work closely with their communities to ensure both the environment and people of Chile are properly respected. For more information, visit www.oshensalmon.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/give-the-gift-of-oshn-salmon-this-holiday-season-301418001.html

SOURCE Oshen Salmon

