CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

United States Postsecondary Online Education Markets, 2021-2025 - Rise In Educational Attainment Rate, Growing Penetration Of IOT Devices, Growth In Adoption Of Microlearning

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The US Postsecondary Online Education Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"The US Postsecondary Online Education Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2021-2025 Edition)", provides an in depth analysis of the postsecondary online education market of the US by value and by volume. The report provides a detailed analysis of the US postsecondary online education market by institution type.

The postsecondary online education market can be segmented into undergraduate and graduate postsecondary education. Undergraduate postsecondary education is the formal education undertaken after completing the secondary school, while graduate postsecondary education generally known as post-graduation are the professional or research studies in various disciplines.Further, the US postsecondary online education market operates with the help of three types of institutions, namely, public not-for-profit, private not-for-profit and private for-profit institutions.The US postsecondary online education market has increased at a significant growth during the year 2020 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years at a significant CAGR i.e. 2021-2025 tremendously. The online postsecondary education market in the US is expected to increase due to increasing adoption of microlearning, rising urbanization rate, higher spending on education, growing penetration of IOT devices, increase in educational attainment, etc.Yet the market faces some challenges such as limited access to internet in remote areas, growing not-for-profit competitors, availability of free online content, etc. The postsecondary online education market also follows some market trends, which include growth of smart education and learning, artificial intelligence, learning management system, etc.The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the US postsecondary online education market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.American Public Education, Grand Canyon Education, Adtalem Global Education and Apollo Global Management (Apollo Education Group) are some of the key players operating in the US postsecondary online education market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided. Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Introduction2.1 Postsecondary Online Education: An Overview2.1.1 Introduction2.1.2 Online Program Management (OPM)2.1.3 Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs)2.2 Postsecondary Online Education Segmentation2.2.1 Postsecondary Online Education Segmentation by Education Type2.2.2 Postsecondary Online Education Segmentation by School Type2.2.3 Postsecondary Online Education Segmentation by End User2.3 Postsecondary Online Education: Advantages and Disadvantages2.3.1 Postsecondary Online Education Advantages2.3.2 Postsecondary Online Education Disadvantages 3. The US Market Analysis3.1 The US Postsecondary Online Education Market: An Analysis3.1.1 The US Postsecondary Online Education Market by Value3.1.2 The US Postsecondary Online Education Market by Volume3.1.3 The US Postsecondary Online Education Market Volume by Institution Type3.1.4 The US Postsecondary Online Education Market Value by Segments (Undergraduate and Graduate)3.1.5 The US Postsecondary Online Education Market Volume by Segments (Undergraduate and Graduate)3.2 The US Postsecondary Online Education Market: Segment Analysis3.2.1 The US Undergraduate Online Education Market by Value3.2.2 The US Undergraduate Online Education Market by Degree Programs3.2.3 The US Undergraduate Online Education Market by Volume3.2.4 The US Graduate Online Education Market by Value3.2.5 The US Graduate Online Education Market by Degree Programs3.2.6 The US Graduate Online Education Market by Volume 4. Market Dynamics4.1 Growth Drivers4.1.1 Rise in Educational Attainment Rate4.1.2 Increase in Disposable Income4.1.3 Growing Penetration of IOT Devices4.1.4 Growth in Adoption of Microlearning4.1.5 Increasing Urbanization Rate4.1.6 Rising Education Spending4.2 Challenges4.2.1 Limited Access to Internet in Remote Areas4.2.2 Online Availability of Free Content4.2.3 Rising Not-for-Profit Competitors4.3 Market Trends4.3.1 Artificial Intelligence4.3.2 Smart Education and Learning4.3.3 Learning Management System 5. Competitive Landscape5.1 The US Postsecondary Online Education Market: A Financial Comparison 5.2 The US Postsecondary Online Education Market Volume by Players 6. Company Profiles6.1 Business Overview6.2 Financial Overview6.3 Business Strategy

  • American Public Education
  • Grand Canyon Education
  • Adtalem Global Education
  • Apollo Global Management (Apollo Education Group)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rlmmle

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-postsecondary-online-education-markets-2021-2025---rise-in-educational-attainment-rate-growing-penetration-of-iot-devices-growth-in-adoption-of-microlearning-301418352.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

United States HIV Drugs Market Is To Be Driven By A Growing Population Density Of HIV Infected People In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘United States HIV Drugs Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026, gives an in-depth analysis of the United States HIV Drugs Market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, drug class, route of administration and distribution channel. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Asia Pacific Prepaid Cards Markets Report 2021-2025 - Mergers And Acquisition In The Midst Of Growing Industry & Rising Adoption Of Corporate Prepaid Cards

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025), Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The prepaid card market is booming across the Asia-Pacific region. In emerging markets in...
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Online Education Technology Market May See A Big Move | Blackboard, Docebo, Coursera

Latest released Global Online Education Technology Market Research Report provides detailed assessment of Key and emerging players showcasing company profiles, product/service offerings, market price, and sales revenue to better derive market size estimation. With this assesment the aim is to provide viewpoint on upcoming trends, growth drivers, opinions and facts derived from industry executives with statistically supported and market validated data. Furthermore, a detailed commentary on How or Why this market may see a growth momentum during the forecast period is analysed and correlated with dominating and emerging players strength and weakness.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iot Devices#Online Education#Postsecondary Education#Market Research#Market Trends#Researchandmarkets Com#Cagr
thedallasnews.net

Higher Education Market to Register Growth of ~9.6%, See Why

The latest 91+ page survey report on Higher Education Market is released by HTF MI covering various players of the industry selected from global geographies like North America, US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic Countries, Benelux, Rest of Europe, Asia, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Rest of Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE & Rest of Middle East & Africa. A perfect mix of quantitative & qualitative Market information highlighting developments, industry challenges that competitors are facing along with gaps and opportunity available and would trend in Higher Education market. The study bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and estimated till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Adobe Systems, Apple, Blackboard, D2L, SMART Technologies etc. Be the first to knock the door showing potential that Higher Education market is holding in it. Uncover the Gaps and Opportunities to derive most relevant insights from our research document to gain market size.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Global Humidity Sensors (Digital & Analog) Market Report 2021-2026 - Major Players Are Developing Advanced Technologies And Launching New Products To Stay Competitive

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Humidity Sensors Market, By Product (Relative {Capacitive & Resistive} and Absolute {Solid Moisture Sensors & Mirror-Based Dew/frost}), By Type (Digital & Analog), By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Humidity Sensors...
ELECTRONICS
Bolivar Commercial

Online Attendance System for Students Market COVID 19 Impacted In-Depth Analysis including key players ACTIVE Educate, SchoolPass

JCMR recently announced Online Attendance System for Students market survey which covers overall in-depth study including additional study on COVID-19 impacted market situation on Global Online Attendance System for Students Market. The Research Article Entitled Global Online Attendance System for Students Market provides very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, Online Attendance System for Students upcoming & innovative technologies, Online Attendance System for Students industry drivers, Online Attendance System for Students challenges, Online Attendance System for Students regulatory policies that propel this Universal Online Attendance System for Students market place, and Online Attendance System for Students major players profile and strategies. The Online Attendance System for Students research study provides forecasts for Online Attendance System for Students investments till 2029.
EDUCATION
TheStreet

Visiba Care Applauded By Frost & Sullivan For Providing An Innovative Virtual Care Platform That Enhances Online Healthcare Consultations

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the European telehealth industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Visiba Care with the 2021 Frost & Sullivan Enabling Technology Leadership Award for empowering healthcare to provide high-quality digital care through its scalable and customizable virtual care platform. Visiba Care ensures a patient-centric approach to healthcare by customizing functionalities and workflows to fit each healthcare organization's unique needs. Its robust and flexible features simplify setting up patients' meetings via multiple digital channels (e.g., video calls or text messaging), while AI-powered solutions guarantee effective demand management and improved productivity for healthcare organizations. It allows organizations to make better use of innovations and continuously develop their offerings, as the solution makes it easy to integrate existing and future new technology.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
dvrplayground.com

Higher Education Student CRM Systems Market Size Growth Forecast 2021 To 2028 | SchoolMint, Campus Management, FileInvite, Ascend Software

The report on the Higher Education Student CRM Systems market provides the definition, overview, size analysis, market share analysis, Breakdown Data by Type, application, quantitative and qualitative analysis, major players, and regional graphs. The Global Higher Education Student CRM Systems market from 2021 to 2028 study focuses on a global...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Marketing Automation Market Value To Reach $14,180.6 Million By 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From $4,438.7 million in 2020, the global marketing automation market size is projected to reach $14,180.6 million in 2030, at a 12.3% CAGR between 2020 and 2030. The major reasons for the rising demand for these solutions are the growing practice of digital marketing and rising number of people using social media. Moreover, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are adopting these solutions to achieve marketing efficiency and cut costs.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Fujitsu And Ben-Gurion University Embark On Joint Research At New Center In Israel For Precise And Secure AI

BEER-SHEVA, Israel and TOKYO, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fujitsu Limited and BGN Technologies, the technology transfer company of Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU), have signed a three-year comprehensive joint research agreement to develop technologies and solutions to contribute to the realization of safe, real-world applications of AI and machine learning technologies. The newly-established "Fujitsu Cybersecurity Center of Excellence in Israel" (Fujitsu CCoE IL) hosts a team of approximately 20 researchers including Prof. Yuval Elovici and Prof. Asaf Shabtai. The lab is headed by Prof. Elovici, Department of Information Systems Engineering and Head of BGU's Cyber Security Research Center located at the Cyber@BGU labs in the advanced technology park at the university's campus in Israel.
EDUCATION
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Viral Image Claims This Parasite Is In COVID-19 Vaccines

An image shared on Facebook over 700 times claims COVID-19 vaccines contain a parasite called Polypodium hydriforme. The parasite Polypodium hydriforme, which infects sturgeon and paddlefish eggs, is not listed as an ingredient in any of the COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. Experts also refuted the claim about COVID-19 vaccines containing the parasite.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
theeastcountygazette.com

Pfizer’s WhistleBlower Reveals Vaccine Data Integrity Issues

Pfizer is in the spotlight again questions arise about the company’s data integrity and regulation after some new data about poor conduct at a contract research company that helped Pfizer carry out its covid vaccine trial. According to the BMJ, in September 2020, Pfizer’s chairman and chief executive officer, Albert...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Forbes

Sharp Drop In International College Students In 2020-21, But The Numbers Are Rebounding This Fall

The total number of international students studying at American colleges dropped 15% during academic year 2020-21, a decline associated with the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic. New international student enrollments fell even more dramatically - decreasing 46% in fall 2020. The numbers are contained in the new Open Doors report from the Institute of International Education (IIE) and the U.S. Department of State.
COLLEGES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The U.S. County With The Widest Income Gap

The issues of income inequality have been on the front pages a great deal recently. Congress considered a special tax on the 700 American families that are billionaires. It was never clear who came up with the numbers. Recently, the Census Bureau released its “Income, Poverty and Health Insurance Coverage in the United States: 2020”. […]
INCOME TAX
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
66K+
Post
244K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy