CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Sequans To Participate In The 10th Annual Roth Technology Conference

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

PARIS, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) - Get Sequans Communications SA Sponsored ADR Report, leading developer and provider of 5G and 4G solutions for broadband, critical, and massive IoT, announced today that Georges Karam, CEO and Deborah Choate, CFO, will participate in the 10th Annual Roth Technology Conference being held virtually November 17-18, 2021.

Sequans will conduct 40-minute one-on-one video meetings on Wednesday, November 17 th and Thursday, November 18 th. See the Roth Conference website for meeting times and availability.

For more information about the Roth London conference, or to schedule a meeting with the Company, please contact your representative or email the event organizers at registration@roth.com.

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) - Get Sequans Communications SA Sponsored ADR Report is a leading developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Finland, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com .

Media Relations: Kimberly Tassin, +1.425.736.0569, Kimberly@sequans.comInvestor Relations: Kim Rogers, Hayden IR, +1 385.831.7337, Kim@haydenir.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sequans-to-participate-in-the-10th-annual-roth-technology-conference-301418005.html

SOURCE Sequans Communications

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Progenity To Participate In The Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progenity, Inc. (Nasdaq: PROG), an innovative biotechnology company, today announced that the company will participate in a pre-recorded fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference, which will be available on the conference website beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern / 7 a.m. Pacific on November 22, 2021. A link to the fireside chat will also become available at the same time in the Investors section of the company's website at progenity.com/presentations.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Enthusiast Gaming To Participate In RBC Capital Markets Technology, Internet, Media And Telecom Conference

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. ("Enthusiast Gaming" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EGLX; TSX:EGLX), a media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage, today announced that its CEO, Adrian Montgomery, will participate in the RBC Capital Markets Technology, Internet, Media and Telecom Conference, held virtually from November 16-17, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
TheStreet

Knowles To Participate In Upcoming Financial Conferences

Knowles Corporation (KN) - Get Knowles Corp. Report, a market leader and global provider of advanced micro-acoustic microphones and speakers, audio solutions, and high performance capacitors and RF products, will participate in the following upcoming financial conferences:. Roth 10 th Annual Technology EventLocation: VirtualDate: November 18, 2021. 5 th Annual...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Helix To Participate In Upcoming Event

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX) - Get Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. Report announced today that it will participate virtually in the Bank of America Securities 2021 Global Energy Conference on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. Any investor presentation provided during the virtual conference will be publicly available and may...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media Relations#Adr Report#Cfo#Roth Conference#Monarch Lte M#5g 4g
TheStreet

AdaptHealth To Participate In Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) - Get AdaptHealth Corp. Report ("AdaptHealth" or "the Company"), a national leader in providing patient-centered, healthcare-at-home solutions including home medical equipment, medical supplies, and related services, announced today that Steve Griggs, CEO, Josh Parnes, President, and Jason Clemens, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 17, at 1:20 pm ET.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

AnaptysBio To Present At The 2021 Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class antibody product candidates focused on emerging immune control mechanisms applicable to inflammation and immuno-oncology indications, today announced that Hamza Suria, chief executive officer of AnaptysBio, will present an overview of AnaptysBio at the 2021 Jefferies London Healthcare Conference. The presentation will be available on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 3:00 a.m. ET via https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff201/anab/1800252.
TheStreet

EverCommerce Announces Launch Of Follow-On Offering

DENVER, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverCommerce Inc. (Nasdaq: EVCM) ("EverCommerce"), a leading service commerce platform, announced today that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of its common stock. EverCommerce is offering 11,000,000 shares of its common stock pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). EverCommerce expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,650,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

AMAXG Group's Integrated Platform For NFT-Metaverse To Enter Global Market

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- South Korea's film and music industries have earned tremendous success from all over the world. Next is South Korea's Metaverse and big data platform firms. They are rising rapidly to establish their reputation worldwide. Among them, one leading company has captured the attention of global spotlight for its innovative technologies of Metaverse and blockchain information.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Singapore
Country
China
TheStreet

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMCB) Announces Appointment Of New Shareholder Relations Officer And Reauthorization Of Share Repurchase Program

LODI, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCQX: FMCB) (the "Company" or "FMCB"), the parent company of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California, also known as F&M Bank, announced that Michelle Galvan has joined the Company as Assistant Vice President and Shareholder Relations Officer. Kent A. Steinwert, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, "Our shareholders are very important to the Company with many shareholders holding shares through several generations. We feel it is important to have a dedicated resource to meet our shareholders' needs."
LODI, CA
TheStreet

Burning Rock Announces 2021 Annual General Meeting To Be Held On December 28, 2021

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR, the "Company" or "Burning Rock"), a company focusing on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology, today announced that it will hold its annual general meeting ("AGM") on December 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) at the Company's Shanghai office at 5/F, Building 1, No. 138 Xinjunhuan Road, Minhang District, Shanghai and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton (Hong Kong) at 37/F, Hysan Place, 500 Hennessy Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Pure Financial Advisors Acquires Seattle-area RIA, Kaufman Kampe Advisors LLC

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Financial Advisors, LLC ("Pure Financial") and Kaufman Kampe Advisors LLC ("Kaufman Kampe") today announced an agreement under which Pure Financial will acquire the Seattle-area RIA. As part of this transaction, Lori Kaufman, CFP®, and Valerie Kampe, CFA®, will join Pure Financial, where they will continue serving their existing clients while also assisting in the expansion of the combined business' presence in the fast-growing Pacific Northwest region. The acquisition is the first for Pure Financial, which recently received an investment from private equity firm Lee Equity Partners and is also backed by Emigrant Partners.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

China Index Holdings Announces Filing Of Annual Report On Form 20-F For Fiscal Year 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China Index Holdings Limited (CIH) - Get China Index Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR Class A Report ("CIH" or the "Company"), a leading real estate information and analytics service platform provider in China, today announced that it had filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the "annual report") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 15, 2021.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Kidpik Corp. Announces Closing Of Upsized $18.0 Million Initial Public Offering

Kidpik Corp. ("KIDPIK" or the "Company"), an online clothing subscription-based e-commerce company, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 2,117,647 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $8.50 per share, resulting in aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $18.0 million prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and offering expenses. The shares of KIDPIK's common stock began trading on NASDAQ under the symbol "PIK" on November 11, 2021. In addition, KIDPIK has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 317,647 shares of common stock solely to cover over-allotments at the public price less underwriting discounts and commissions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Flex LNG - Third Quarter 2021 Presentation

Third Quarter 2021 Result PresentationPlease find enclosed the presentation of Flex LNG Ltd.'s third quarter 2021 results which will be presented in a webcast and conference call at 15:00 CET (9:00 a.m. EST). The presentation is also available on our website https://www.flexlng.com/category/presentations/. Attend by Webcast:Use to the follow link prior...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Coway Listed On The Dow Jones Sustainability World Index For The 6th Consecutive Year

- 2021 marks Coway's 6 th consecutive year on the DJSI World Index, 9 th consecutive year on the DJSI Asia/Pacific Index, and 4 th consecutive year on the DJSI Korea Index. SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coway Co., Ltd., "The Best Life Solution Company ", announced it's been included in the '2021 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index ("DJSI World")' for the sixth consecutive year. As the only Korean company to feature in the Household Durables industry, the achievement is even more momentous.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Perion Network To Present At The Roth 10th Annual Technology & Inaugural AgTech Answers Virtual Event On November 18

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) - Get Perion Network Ltd Report a global advertising technology company that delivers holistic solutions across the three main pillars of digital advertising - ad search, social media and display / video / CTV advertising - announced today that management will participate in the Roth 10th Annual Technology & Inaugural AgTech Answers Virtual Event on November 18. Doron Gerstel, Perion's CEO and Maoz Sigron, Perion's CFO will be available throughout the day for one-on-one meetings with attending investors.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

U.S. Physical Therapy To Participate In The 13th Annual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference And The 2021 Jefferies London Healthcare Virtual Conference

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) - Get U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. Report, a national operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics and provider of industrial injury prevention services (the "Company"), today announced that Chris Reading, Chief Executive Officer, and Carey Hendrickson, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 13th Annual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. On the following Thursday, November 18, 2021, Carey Hendrickson, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 2021 Jefferies London Healthcare Virtual Conference. The presentations will cover an overview of the Company.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Bioceres Crop Solutions To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. ("Bioceres") (BIOX) - Get Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. Report, a fully integrated provider of crop productivity solutions designed to enable the transition of agriculture towards carbon neutrality, will participate in the following investor conferences during November and December: the Roth 10th Annual Technology & Inaugural AgTech Answers Virtual Event to be held November 16-18, and the Canaccord Genuity AgriFood Tech Innovation Forum to be held virtually on December 2, 2021.
AGRICULTURE
TheStreet

The Coca-Cola Company To Participate In Redburn CEO Conference

The Coca-Cola Company today announced that Chairman and CEO James Quincey will participate in the Redburn CEO Conference on Dec. 1 at 11 a.m. ET. The company invites investors to join a webcast of the event at www.coca-colacompany.com/investors. A downloadable file, as well as a transcript, will be available within 24 hours after the event on the company's website.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
66K+
Post
244K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy