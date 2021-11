Temperatures are starting to rapidly descend. Hopefully, you’ll be at ComplexCon in Long Beach this weekend, where the weather is a little bit warmer. But if you’re not going to be copping some great drops at ComplexCon, there’s thankfully a ton of great releases from some of our favorite brands happening elsewhere. Supreme is dropping its first colalboration with the revered Japanese designer Junya Watanabe this Thursday. Palace is collaborating with Vans on a second collaboration that’s set to drop this Friday. For those looking for beautiful outerwear with a limited budget, Uniqlo has just released a standout collaboration with White Mountaineering.

