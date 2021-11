You were first acquainted with Gucci’s “Aria” collection back in April — and now, the collaboration debuted during the show between the Italian fashion house and Balenciaga that is officially live. In other words, you can now finally own a pair of Balenciaga’s Triple S dadcore stompers done in Gucci’s iconic Flora print, among several other inventive creations that represent the brands’ collaborative approach to luxury fashion. Officially dubbed “The Hacker Project,” Gucci and Balenciaga’s joint collab is available now on both Gucci and Balenciaga’s virtual storefronts, as well as in 74 pop-up stores worldwide. (In the United States, locations include New York City, Miami, Beverly Hills, and Chicago. As for the international spots, the experiential displays are in Paris, London, Seoul, Hong Kong, and Beijing, among other global cities.)

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 7 HOURS AGO