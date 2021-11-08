Axonics® To Participate In Piper Sandler Virtual Healthcare Conference

Axonics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXNX), a global medical technology company that is developing and commercializing novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction, is scheduled to participate in the Piper Sandler Virtual Healthcare Conference on December 1, 2021.

In advance of the virtual conference, a pre-recorded fireside chat with Axonics senior management will be made available on Monday, November 22 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. Interested parties may access the fireside chat by visiting the Axonics investor relations website.

About Axonics

Based in Irvine, Calif., Axonics is a global medical technology company that is developing and commercializing novel products for adults with bladder and bowel dysfunction. The company's rechargeable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) system provides patients suffering from overactive bladder and/or fecal incontinence with long-lived, easy to use, safe, clinically effective therapy. In addition, Axonics' best-in-class urethral bulking agent, Bulkamid ®, provides safe and durable symptom relief to women with stress urinary incontinence (SUI).

Overactive bladder affects an estimated 87 million adults in the U.S. and Europe, with an additional 40 million adults estimated to suffer from fecal incontinence. SUI affects an estimated 20 million women in the U.S. alone. Axonics' clinically proven products are offered at hundreds of medical centers across the U.S. and abroad. Reimbursement coverage is well established in the U.S. and is a covered service in most European countries. For more information, visit www.axonics.com.

