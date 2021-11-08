CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Axonics® To Participate In Piper Sandler Virtual Healthcare Conference

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

Axonics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXNX), a global medical technology company that is developing and commercializing novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction, is scheduled to participate in the Piper Sandler Virtual Healthcare Conference on December 1, 2021.

In advance of the virtual conference, a pre-recorded fireside chat with Axonics senior management will be made available on Monday, November 22 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. Interested parties may access the fireside chat by visiting the Axonics investor relations website.

About Axonics

Based in Irvine, Calif., Axonics is a global medical technology company that is developing and commercializing novel products for adults with bladder and bowel dysfunction. The company's rechargeable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) system provides patients suffering from overactive bladder and/or fecal incontinence with long-lived, easy to use, safe, clinically effective therapy. In addition, Axonics' best-in-class urethral bulking agent, Bulkamid ®, provides safe and durable symptom relief to women with stress urinary incontinence (SUI).

Overactive bladder affects an estimated 87 million adults in the U.S. and Europe, with an additional 40 million adults estimated to suffer from fecal incontinence. SUI affects an estimated 20 million women in the U.S. alone. Axonics' clinically proven products are offered at hundreds of medical centers across the U.S. and abroad. Reimbursement coverage is well established in the U.S. and is a covered service in most European countries. For more information, visit www.axonics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211108005068/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

AnaptysBio To Present At The 2021 Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class antibody product candidates focused on emerging immune control mechanisms applicable to inflammation and immuno-oncology indications, today announced that Hamza Suria, chief executive officer of AnaptysBio, will present an overview of AnaptysBio at the 2021 Jefferies London Healthcare Conference. The presentation will be available on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 3:00 a.m. ET via https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff201/anab/1800252.
TheStreet

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Prices Upsized $650.0 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MARA), one of the largest enterprise Bitcoin self-mining companies in North America, today announced the pricing of its offering of $650,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 1.00% convertible senior notes due 2026 (the "notes") in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The offering size was increased from the previously announced offering size of $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of notes. The issuance and sale of the notes are scheduled to settle on or about November 18, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Marathon also granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option, for settlement within a period of 13 days from, and including, the date the notes are first issued, to purchase up to an additional $97,500,000 principal amount of notes.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMCB) Announces Appointment Of New Shareholder Relations Officer And Reauthorization Of Share Repurchase Program

LODI, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCQX: FMCB) (the "Company" or "FMCB"), the parent company of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California, also known as F&M Bank, announced that Michelle Galvan has joined the Company as Assistant Vice President and Shareholder Relations Officer. Kent A. Steinwert, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, "Our shareholders are very important to the Company with many shareholders holding shares through several generations. We feel it is important to have a dedicated resource to meet our shareholders' needs."
LODI, CA
TheStreet

Visiba Care Applauded By Frost & Sullivan For Providing An Innovative Virtual Care Platform That Enhances Online Healthcare Consultations

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the European telehealth industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Visiba Care with the 2021 Frost & Sullivan Enabling Technology Leadership Award for empowering healthcare to provide high-quality digital care through its scalable and customizable virtual care platform. Visiba Care ensures a patient-centric approach to healthcare by customizing functionalities and workflows to fit each healthcare organization's unique needs. Its robust and flexible features simplify setting up patients' meetings via multiple digital channels (e.g., video calls or text messaging), while AI-powered solutions guarantee effective demand management and improved productivity for healthcare organizations. It allows organizations to make better use of innovations and continuously develop their offerings, as the solution makes it easy to integrate existing and future new technology.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare System#Health Care#Urinary Incontinence#Overactive Bladder#Piper Sandler#Axnx#Snm#Bulkamid#Sui#European
TheStreet

Pure Financial Advisors Acquires Seattle-area RIA, Kaufman Kampe Advisors LLC

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Financial Advisors, LLC ("Pure Financial") and Kaufman Kampe Advisors LLC ("Kaufman Kampe") today announced an agreement under which Pure Financial will acquire the Seattle-area RIA. As part of this transaction, Lori Kaufman, CFP®, and Valerie Kampe, CFA®, will join Pure Financial, where they will continue serving their existing clients while also assisting in the expansion of the combined business' presence in the fast-growing Pacific Northwest region. The acquisition is the first for Pure Financial, which recently received an investment from private equity firm Lee Equity Partners and is also backed by Emigrant Partners.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

The Valence Group To Operate Under The Brand Name Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) - Get Piper Sandler Cos. Report, a leading investment bank, is pleased to announce on Monday, November 15, 2021, The Valence Group co-brand will operate wholly under the brand name Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler acquired The Valence Group in April 2020, adding an industry-leading global chemicals advisory practice to its platform. The chemicals investment banking team, strategy, approach to execution and singular focus on the chemicals sector remains unchanged.
TheStreet

Protagonist Therapeutics To Participate In Two Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences

NEWARK, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTGX) ("Protagonist" or "the Company") today announced that Dinesh V. Patel, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at upcoming healthcare investor conferences hosted by Jefferies and Piper Sandler. Presentation Details:. Event:...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
TheStreet

MultiPlan Corporation Reminds Investors Of Participation In A Fire Side Chat At The Credit Suisse 30th Annual Healthcare Conference

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) ("MultiPlan", or the "Company"), a leading provider of data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment and revenue integrity solutions to the U.S. Healthcare industry, today reminds investors that the Company will be participating in a fire side chat with Credit Suisse 30 th Annual Healthcare Conference, which will take place virtually beginning at 4:20 pm Eastern Time today. Chief Executive Officer Mark Tabak, Chief Financial Officer David Redmond, and Senior Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations Luke Montgomery will be participating on behalf of the Company.
TheStreet

Medicenna Therapeutics To Present At Stifel's Virtual Healthcare Conference

TORONTO and HOUSTON, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. ("Medicenna" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: MDNA TSX: MDNA), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, today announced that Dr. Fahar Merchant, President, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Medicenna, will be presenting a corporate overview at Stifel's Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, November 15, 2021.
TheStreet

Ikena Oncology To Participate In November 2021 Virtual Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ikena Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKNA, "Ikena"), a targeted oncology company navigating new territory in patient-directed cancer treatment, today announced that management will participate in several virtual investor conferences in November 2021. Details are as follows:. Conference: BMO Biopharma Spotlight Series: Emerging Trends and...
TheStreet

Clearwater Paper Announces Virtual Participation At Upcoming Investor Conferences

Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) - Get Clearwater Paper Corporation Reporttoday announced virtual participation in the following investor conferences:. November 9, 2021 - Arsen Kitch, president and chief executive officer, and Mike Murphy, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will present at Baird's 2021 Global Industrial Conference beginning at 12:45 p.m. Pacific Standard Time. The presentation will be available for all registered conference attendees. Mr. Kitch and Mr. Murphy will also be available for one-on-one investor meetings.
TheStreet

Vital Farms To Participate In The Jefferies Virtual West Coast Consumer Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Farms, (Nasdaq: VITL) a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide, today announced that Russell Diez-Canseco, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Bo Meissner, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual West Coast Consumer Conference.
TheStreet

Wejo To Participate In Upcoming Conferences

Wejo, a global leader in connected vehicle data, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following conferences on November 17, 2021:. Third Annual Needham Virtual Big Data/Infrastructure Software 1x1 Conference. CEO and Founder Richard Barlow will host investor meetings. Founders Conference. CEO and Founder Richard...
floridanewswire.com

9th Annual C diff Conference and Health EXPO Embraces Virtual Tech to Provide Global Online Learning for Healthcare Pros

TAMPA, Fla. /Florida Newswire/ — C Diff Foundation announced today that the 9th Annual International C. diff. Conference and Health EXPO is honored to welcome over 40 international topic-experts dedicated in disciplines of healthcare, pharma, biotech, and academia. World-renowned presenters will deliver data and discuss critical information on a leading Healthcare-Associated Infection (HAI), Clostridioides difficile with global healthcare-associated issues from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 4 – 5, 2021: 100% Live-online presentations, on-demand poster presentations, exhibitors, and real-time networking opportunities available. Conference registration is complimentary this year.
TAMPA, FL
TheStreet

Helix To Participate In Upcoming Event

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX) - Get Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. Report announced today that it will participate virtually in the Bank of America Securities 2021 Global Energy Conference on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. Any investor presentation provided during the virtual conference will be publicly available and may...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders With Losses On Their Investment Novavax, Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline - NVAX

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Novavax, Inc. ("Novavax" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NVAX) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland, Southern Division, and docketed under 21-cv-02910, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Novavax securities between March 2, 2021 and October 19, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Sun Communities, Inc. Announces Upsizing And Pricing Of Public Offering Of Common Stock

Southfiled, MI, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) - Get Sun Communities, Inc. Report (the "Company"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates or has an interest in manufactured housing ("MH") communities, recreational vehicle ("RV") resorts and marinas, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,500,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $185.00 per share in connection with the forward sale agreement described below. As part of this offering, the Company granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 525,000 shares of its common stock. The offering was upsized from 2,750,000 shares to 3,500,000 shares. The offering is expected to close on Thursday, November 18, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Canoo Selects Oklahoma For R&D, Software Development And Customer Support And Financing Centers

JUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canoo (Nasdaq: GOEV), a manufacturer of breakthrough electric vehicles (EVs) that are reinventing mobility, today announced it will expand its Oklahoma partnership to include new R&D, software development and customer support and financing centers. The investments are expected to bring at least 700 additional high paying jobs to the state.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
66K+
Post
244K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy