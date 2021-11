Realme tends to subdivide its smartphone lines into several configurations to cater for different market segments. The Realme 8, for example, comes in four flavours: at the entry level is the 6.4-inch Realme 8 (£169); those who want 5G should look to the 6.5-inch Realme 8 5G (£199); and the top-end specs are found in the 6.4-inch Realme 8 Pro (£279). All of these handsets are available directly to UK buyers. The 6.6-inch Realme 8i with its 5000mAh battery and 120Hz screen isn't a direct purchase in the UK at the time of writing, but is selling across Europe for €199 (4GB/64GB) or €219 (4GB/128GB).

CELL PHONES ・ 4 DAYS AGO