Diversions are in place as the M40 motorway remains closed in Oxfordshire following a serious crash near the Buckinghamshire border today (Sunday, November 7). The northbound carriageway and southbound carriageway are both suddenly shut to traffic between Junction 8 and Junction 9 in the county - with the slip road for the A418 and Aylesbury in the closure area.

