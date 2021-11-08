CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zhiyun's three-axis camera gimbal houses an LED light and small display

By S. Dent
Engadget
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou might already be familiar with DJI's gimbals, but rival Zhiyun actually carries more models — particularly those designed for mirrorless, DSLR and cinema cameras. Now, it has released the three-axis Crane M3 designed for mirrorless cameras, with some interesting new features like a tiny LED light and a built-in...

Gadget Flow

Nikon Z 9 camera is the brand’s first with a 4-axis vertical & horizontal tilting monitor

Take your photography to new heights with the Nikon Z 9 camera. It’s the brand’s first camera with a 4-axis vertical and horizontal tilting monitor to maximize your performance while you shoot. Minimize delays with a 120 fps while the fast and powerful Autofocus mode enhances the footage’s quality. In fact, you’ll receive press-ready 11-megapixel stills without any delays. Furthermore, the Nikon Z 9 includes Subject Detection where it automatically tracks a range of subjects: people, animals, cars, trains, planes, and more. These calculations refresh at 120 cycles per second to capture even small, erratic subjects like birds with ease. Complement your shoots with the most powerful Nikon processing engine ever, which is 10 times faster than previous generations. Its engine enables 8K video recording, a blackout-free viewing experience, and more. Finally, use Silent mode to shoot without a shutter click in environments where you need to remain quiet.
howtogeek.com

How Do Under-Display Smartphone Cameras Work?

Vann Vicente has been a technology writer for four years, with a focus on explainers geared towards average consumers. He also works as a digital marketer for a regional e-commerce website. He's invested in internet culture, social media, and how people interact with the web. Read more... Your next smartphone...
Ubergizmo

Zhiyun Launches New Crane M3 Camera Gimbal

Ever wonder how some videos you see achieve such a smooth gliding effect when moving forwards, backwards, and side to side? This is largely thanks to devices called gimbals that help provide a counterbalance to cameras and allow them to remain steady even when they’re in motion. If you’re a...
DIY Photography

Zhiyun announces the Crane M3 mirrorless camera gimbal with built-in LED light and a shotgun microphone

Zhiyun has today announced the latest iteration of their lightweight mirrorless gimbal, the Zhiyun Crane M3. Unlike its predecessors, the Crane M2 and the original Crane M, it comes with a new bright white colour scheme. It lets you easily swap camera batteries without having to rebalance, a built-in LED and you can even connect it up to an XLR microphone.
gizmochina.com

Realme’s phone with under-display camera may release next year

Last year, ZTE became the first brand to launch a phone with under-display camera by announcing the ZTE Axon 20 5G. This year, mainstream brands like Samsung and Xiaomi launched under-display camera phones such as the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Xiaomi Mi MIX 4. Fresh information suggests that Realme could be planning to launch a smartphone with an in-screen camera in 2022.
petapixel.com

Three Easy Portrait Lighting Setups for Small Spaces

One of the hardest things I experienced as a beginner was not knowing how to create a simple lighting setup. I’d always imagined elaborate lighting setups of three to six lights or more, and it’s why I began to shy away from working in a studio. When I finally realized...
techlicious.com

The Best Indoor TV Antenna for HD and 4K

An indoor HDTV antenna is a must-have accessory for cord-cutters. That's because OTA (over-the-air) broadcasts are available free of charge, while getting local channels through streaming services can be expensive and chews up Internet bandwidth. Although the selection of channels varies depending on where you live, much of North America's...
videomaker.com

Introducing the Forza 150 — Nanlite’s latest LED light

Nanlite has released the latest addition to their lighting range with the Forza 150 LED light. The Nanlite Forza 150 has a small form factor and weighs just 3 pounds. However, it still manages a powerful output of 27960 Lux with the included reflector when measured at 1 meter. It’s a daylight-balanced fixture with a CCT of 5600K. Color fidelity is excellent, with a CRI of 96 and a TLCI of 98.
Digital Trends

Vont’s LED Outdoor Solar Lights are crazy cheap for Black Friday!

Lining a path, walkway, or even the front of your home with LED lights can get quite expensive. However, the good news is that there are a lot of solar-powered lights out there that make installing a collection much simpler. You just place the lights, and they power themselves during the day, and turn on automatically at night. But again, as simple as that can be, it’s expensive trying to get enough lights to cover an area, small or large. Fortunately, Vont is offering its 2-pack of LED Outdoor Solar Lights for ridiculously low prices to coincide with all of the early Black Friday deals and the holiday season!
reviewed.com

Eufy’s battery-powered outdoor camera shines with simple smarts for small spaces

Outdoor sheds, balconies, side yards—many of us have home security blind spots that can benefit from the battery-powered bright lights of the new Eufy SoloCam L20 (available at Amazon). At 600-lumens, it's not powerful enough to patrol your two-car garage (that’s what the 3,000-lumen Eufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro is for), but the L20 is a snazzy smart camera for guarding smaller outdoor spaces.
Engadget

Bose QuietComfort 45 review: A worthy update to a noise-cancelling classic

In terms of aesthetics, there’s almost nothing new to report here. Bose was clear that the idea was to keep the trademark QuietComfort series design intact. The company did remove the pleats around the ear pads to clean things up, and it closed open spaces for a smoother look. It also swapped out the micro-USB port for modern USB-C charging. Overall though, you could easily mistake the QC45 for a pair of QC35 or QC35 II headphones.
Engadget

Xbox Design Lab brings back rubberized grips and metallic finishes for controllers

After being on hold while Microsoft launched the Xbox Series X and S consoles, Xbox Design Lab returned this summer. Unfortunately, rubberized grips and other options that were available before were nowhere to be found. Now, Xbox Design Lab has announced that rubberized grips and metallic color finishes are back, along with some all new additions.
Engadget

Panic's Playdate handheld is delayed until 2022

Valve’s isn’t the only handheld that won’t ship in 2021. Panic has the launch of its to 2022. The company announced the delay Thursday, attributing it to a “critical” battery issue it discovered late in the process of manufacturing the first 20,000 production units of the console. “We made the difficult, expensive call to replace all of our existing batteries with new ones from a totally different battery supplier,” said Panic’s Cabel Sasser.
Gadget Flow

Zhiyun Crane M3 ergonomic gimbal offers dual-color temperature lighting & an improved grip

Capture footage everywhere you go with the Zhiyun Crane M3 ergonomic gimbal. Equipped with a new sleeker, more portable form, it features a more compact structure for mounting multiple devices. Best of all, this ergonomic gimbal features new-and-improved dual-color temperature lighting. This technology helps reduce image noise and makes it possible to shoot in dark lighting while sharpening the image. Moreover, the Zhiyun Crane M3 offers an enhanced grip and a comfortable material to fit easily in your palm. And, with 8 hours of running time, it lets you shoot videos and images to your heart’s content. Finally, it includes a microphone connection port, a 6.55 mm audio port, and a 1/4 expansion port, making it great for vloggers, interviewers, and more.
