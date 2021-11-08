CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
YouTube Gold: A New UNC Era Dawns

By JD King
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNC kicked off the Hubert Davis era Friday night with a relatively easy 83-55 win over Elizabeth City State. Davis promises some modernization of the traditional Dean Smith/Roy Williams system but after Friday’s exhibition some things haven’t changed: UNC got 48 rebounds to...

UNC Basketball: No New Friends

It takes some getting used to. Each year, we spend an offseason dreaming about the possibilities that the coming season holds. We hear about players improving their jumper, or developing new moves in the post, and we get excited because that may be the key that truly unlocks this team and turns a good season into something special. We wait anxiously for social media posts; tiny, curated snippets that offer a glimpse into the work the team is putting in behind closed doors. We mourn the players that will no longer be Tar Heels, all the while looking forward to seeing the year-to-year jump that often accompanies an offseason of work; underclassmen maturing, newly-minted upperclassmen becoming leaders and veteran ballplayers. Throughout the offseason, we spend our weeknight hours wishing we were back in the Dean Dome, singing about what Davie did in days of old with 20,000 of our closest friends.
YouTube Gold: Paolo Banchero: Why Duke?

Duke Basketball’s social media team really does some great work. Take this new video for instance where Paolo Banchero answers the simple question: Why Duke?. Standing in front of a roaring fire he points to it and says: “this ain’t it.”. And then he says “let me show you.” And...
YouTube Gold: Kentucky vs. Kentucky Wesleyan

Duke and Kentucky play collide on November 9th, for possibly the final time in Mike Krzyzewski’s career. He has coached against almost every UK coach since Eddie Sutton in 1989. The most famous game of course was the 1992 East Regional Finals where Christian Laettner RIPPED THE STILL BEATING HEART...
YouTube Gold: Some Really Promising Freshmen Are Getting Started

There are several celebrated recruits who are making their debut this fall. We’re familiar with Paolo Banchero of course but there’s also Chet Holmgren, Patrick Baldwin and Emoni Bates, to name three. They’ve all made their debuts at their respective new schools so let’s take a look:. Chet Holmgren debuted...
New Era: Observations from UNC's Season Opener vs Loyola

Hubert Davis officially started his chapter as the head coach of his alma mater, 1-0, with an 83-67 victory over Loyola Maryland inside the Dean Smith Center Tuesday night. With many of his family, former players and former teammates in attendance, Hubert admitted the historic moment hit him as he walked into the tunnel post-game, causing him to become emotional.
UNC Basketball: Tar Heels win first game of Hubert Davis era

In the first game of the 2021-22 college hoops season, the UNC basketball program beat Loyola at the Dean Smith Center. North Carolina sophomore point guard Caleb Love scored a game-high 22 points against the Loyola Greyhounds on Tuesday night, and the Tar Heels won the first game of the Hubert Davis era by a final score of 83-67.
YouTube Gold: Brotherhood Air

You know, most of us are at least passingly familiar with Cameron Indoor Stadium. It’s a magnificent facility in many ways with, as Mike Krzyzewski says, a soul. It’s now heading into its 82nd season and of course it’s been modified somewhat over the years: for instance, now it has air conditioning, the baffles were removed years ago, the Krzyzewski Center was added and many other things, not least of all Krzyzewskiville, which is of course outside.
YouTube Gold: Bellarmine's Offense

People who pay attention to such thing often call the US states laboratories where ideas are tried before they go national. You could say that about smaller athletic programs too. In football, at Presbyterian Kevin Kelley is loathe to kick and almost never punts. Bill Belichik is playing close attention.
Duke Women Crush Winthrop 95-39

Duke women had no trouble at all with Winthrop in the season opener, blowing the Eagles out 95-39. Five players were in double figures led by Lexi Gordon with 17. Everyone scored except Jiselle Havas. Duke started Gordon, Vanessa DeJesus, Jade Williams, Celeste Taylor and Elizabeth Balogun but went 13...
Always A Big Game, Duke And Kentucky Seems Bigger Than Normal This Time

Duke and Kentucky is always a big deal. As we detailed recently, 1966, 1978, 1980, 1988, 1992, 1998 and 2018 were all huge games but things didn't get heated until 1992 and Christian Laettner’s legendary game-winning shot. That’s saying a lot considering the historic nature of the 1966 game -...
Last Day For The Blue Healers Gardner-Webb Auction!

As you guys all know, this is Coach K’s (don’t say the word) season and tickets therefore are at an all-time premium and are not easy to get. Fortunately, we have a solution for that: Blue Healer auctions are back!. If you don’t know, Dr. Mike Lee has run Blue...
Kyle Filipowski's Twin Brother, Matthew, Will Play For Harvard

With Kyle Filipowski Duke-bound, we were wondering Monday where his twin brother Matthew was headed. As it turns out, we didn’t have to wait long: he announced his commitment to Harvard later Monday. Although Kyle is generally seen as a more versatile player, Matthew is developing a solid big-man game...
Duke's Opening Night Victory Answered Major Questions About The Team's Depth

The most pivotal stretch of Duke’s opening night victory over Kentucky was a 16-to-4 run in the early stages of the second half, when Duke turned a one point deficit into a double digit lead. Notably absent from the floor for most of that period were the arguably the Blue Devils’ top three projected players, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Moore, and Mark Williams, replaced by Joey Baker, Theo John, and a clearly less than 100% AJ Griffin.
