Public Health

AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

Frankfort Times
 7 days ago

US lifts pandemic travel ban, opens doors to visitors. CHARLES DE GAULLE AIRPORT,...

www.ftimes.com

Best Life

These 6 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

Over the past few weeks, the steady decline of critical numbers on a national level has provided a sense of cautious optimism among some experts about the next phase of the pandemic. But now, it appears that COVID cases are making a slight rebound, especially in certain states that are seeing surges of the virus once again.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Trump Organization to sell Washington hotel for $375 mn: US media

The Trump Organization has reached a deal to sell its Washington hotel lease for $375 million to CGI Merchant Group, which plans to remove ex-president Donald Trump's name from the luxury property's facade, US media reported Sunday. The Miami-based investment fund has struck a separate agreement with Hilton Worldwide Holdings to rebrand the Trump International Hotel as a Waldorf Astoria, according to the Wall Street Journal. Contacted by AFP, CGI declined to comment. The Trump Organization and Hilton group also did not immediately return requests. The historic building just a short walk from the White House and down Pennsylvania Avenue from the US Capitol is not owned by the Trump Organization.
WASHINGTON STATE
loyaltylobby.com

Trump Washington D.C. To Become Waldorf Astoria

According to the Wall Street Journal, Trump Washington D.C. Hotel is set to change owner for $375M and become reflagged with Hilton's Waldorf Astoria brand. The Miami-based CGI has reached an agreement to take over the lease that runs close to 100 years. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, and Trump's name removed from the building and replaced with the Waldorf Astoria.
U.S. POLITICS
ARTnews

Singapore KAWS Show Halted by Legal Battle, MFA Boston Union Plans One-Day Strike, and More: Morning Links for November 15, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.  The Headlines ART AND THE LAW. As the M+ museum in Hong Kong greeted its first visitors over the past few days (ARTnews has a report), and faced questions about its curatorial independence amid Beijing's crackdown on speech, there were developments in two other stories involving China and art. First, the Danish artist Jens Galschioet has asked for safe passage to deinstall from the grounds of the University of Hong Kong a towering sculpture he made that commemorates the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre, the Associated Press reports. The school has called for the removal of the 26-foot-tall piece, which is called Pillar of...
WORLD
abc27 News

California, Colorado, and NM expand COVID-19 booster access

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is among three U.S. states now allowing coronavirus booster shots for all adults even though federal health officials recommend limiting doses to those considered most at risk. The nation's most populous state, along with Colorado and New Mexico, instituted their policies to try to head off a feared surge around […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Frankfort Times

Russian test blamed for space junk threatening space station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A Russian weapons test created more than 1,500 pieces of space junk now threatening the seven astronauts aboard the International Space Station, according to U.S. officials who called the strike reckless and irresponsible. The State Department confirmed Monday that the debris was from an old...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Frankfort Times

Asian stocks rise as Biden, Xi hold video summit

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets rose Tuesday as President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping held a summit meeting by video link. Market benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced. Sydney fell.
U.S. POLITICS
Frankfort Times

Blinken to Africa to boost US response to regional crises

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration's competition with China for influence didn't get off to a great start in Africa. In August, the top U.S. diplomat planned a visit, only to postpone it because of the turmoil in Afghanistan that preoccupied Washington. Now, three months later and as two significant African crises worsen, Secretary of State Antony Blinken will try again this week to signal the administration's "America is back" message to the continent.
U.S. POLITICS
Frankfort Times

AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The world's top carbon polluters, China and the United States, agreed Wednesday to increase their cooperation and speed up action to rein in climate-damaging emissions, signaling a mutual effort on global warming at a time of tension over their other disputes.
WORLD
Frankfort Times

AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EST

COVID-19 hot spots offer sign of what could be ahead for US. The contagious delta variant is driving up COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Mountain West and fueling disruptive outbreaks in the North, a worrisome sign of what could be ahead this winter in the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Frankfort Times

AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST

HOUSTON (AP) — Investigators Sunday worked to determine how eight people died in a crush of fans at a Houston music festival, as families mourned the dead and concertgoers recounted the horror and confusion of being trapped in the crowd.
HOUSTON, TX

