AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

The Trump Organization has reached a deal to sell its Washington hotel lease for $375 million to CGI Merchant Group, which plans to remove ex-president Donald Trump's name from the luxury property's facade, US media reported Sunday.
The Miami-based investment fund has struck a separate agreement with Hilton Worldwide Holdings to rebrand the Trump International Hotel as a Waldorf Astoria, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Contacted by AFP, CGI declined to comment. The Trump Organization and Hilton group also did not immediately return requests.
The historic building just a short walk from the White House and down Pennsylvania Avenue from the US Capitol is not owned by the Trump Organization.
