AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

The Headlines ART AND THE LAW. As the M+ museum in Hong Kong greeted its first visitors over the past few days (ARTnews has a report), and faced questions about its curatorial independence amid Beijing's crackdown on speech, there were developments in two other stories involving China and art. First, the Danish artist Jens Galschioet has asked for safe passage to deinstall from the grounds of the University of Hong Kong a towering sculpture he made that commemorates the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre, the Associated Press reports. The school has called for the removal of the 26-foot-tall piece, which is called Pillar of...

WORLD ・ 18 HOURS AGO