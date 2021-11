Carson Foster Carrying Momentum into Blazing Sophomore Surge for Texas. In a gut-wrenching three days at Olympic Trials, Carson Foster narrowly missed making the Olympic team twice. First, he was the top qualifier in the 400-meter IM and led for most of the final, only for Chase Kalisz and Jay Litherland to speed past him down the stretch. The next day, Foster took ninth in the 200 free semifinals, got a reprieve into the final after a scratch and then ended up eight in the final where six swimmers would be selected for relay duty in Tokyo. Foster missed by a half-second in the 400 IM and then just 0.18 in the 200 free.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO