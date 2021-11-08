Rwanda makes changes to its quarantine policy for vaccinated tourists

England has moved to a new simplified system for foreign travel under which countries are categorised as high risk or low risk. On October 28 the Government announced the removal of the remaining seven countries on the UK's red list and the effective end of hotel quarantine, for now. All countries in Europe are now rated low-risk, meaning Britons can enjoy holidays on the continent relatively easily – especially since the EU confirmed that the NHS Covid pass will be accepted as part of entry requirements across the bloc.

TRAVEL ・ 3 DAYS AGO