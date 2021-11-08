CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rwanda makes changes to its quarantine policy for vaccinated tourists

By Maya Stanton
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFully vaccinated travelers to Rwanda are no longer required to quarantine at designated hotels while they wait for their PCR test results, the country’s government recently announced. In order to enter Rwanda, all travelers—vaccinated or not—must test negative for COVID-19, both upon arrival and within 72 hours of their...

