US to reopen Monday for international non-essential travel, but with vaccine mandate in place

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Monday, Nov. 8, international travel requirements for adults entering the U.S. will change as COVID-19 related restrictions will be lifted, but there will be a new vaccine mandate in place for foreign visitors. Reports state the change will likely affect wait times for travelers, as the U.S. reopens for international non-essential travel.

While Knoxville’s local airport is a hub for domestic flights, many East Tennesseans use either the Nashville or Atlanta international airports for international travel and travelers come into these airports from other countries.

Beginning Nov. 8, all U.S. citizens, U.S. nationals, U.S. Lawful Permanent Residents, and immigrants seeking to enter the United States by air will be required to show one of the following before boarding a flight to the United States:

If you are fully vaccinated: Proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test result taken no more than 3 days before travel.

Proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test result taken no more than 3 days before travel. If you are NOT fully vaccinated: A negative COVID-19 test result taken no more than 1 day before travel.

A negative COVID-19 test result taken no more than 1 day before travel. Children under 2 years old do not need to test. There are also accommodations for people who have documented recovery from COVID-19 in the past 90 days. Learn more about these requirements .

All non-U.S. citizens who are non-immigrants and seeking to enter the United States by air will be required to:

Be fully vaccinated before boarding a flight to the United States; unless you meet the criteria for an exception .

before boarding a flight to the United States; unless you meet the criteria for an exception . Show a negative COVID-19 test result or documentation of recovery from COVID-19. The timing of this test depends on your vaccination status and age.

Please refer to the U.S. CDC website for further details and guidance on the new requirement: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/noncitizens-US-air-travel.html

For more information regarding COVID-19 travel restrictions for specific countries, visit the U.S. Embassy’s Travel website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.