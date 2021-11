Ariana Grande is considered one of the most beautiful voices in America, since she was very young. Here’s how he reacted to his first performance. The American singer of Italian origins, Ariana Grande, was recently hosted by Jimmy Fallon to the The Tonight Show. Here, after a brief interview given to her by the conductor, with personal questions and about her career, here she appears an extraordinary and exclusive video.

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO