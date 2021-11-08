CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A family in Peru bought a dog as a pet. The problem? It wasn't a pooch

 8 days ago

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A family in Lima, Peru, bought what they thought was a dog. It was so...

International Business Times

Family Learns Their Dog Is Actually A Fox After Pet Begins Hurting Farm Animals

A family has discovered that their beloved dog is actually a fox after the pet started attacking farm animals. Maribel Sotelo and her family in Lima, Peru, were excited to become pet parents when they got a cute puppy from a small shop. They even named the little one Run Run, and the family had fun watching it grow up. It was cute and energetic, just like any other pup. It also got along with people and animals alike, reported Reuters.
ANIMALS
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Pets of the week: Paprika is a good family dog. Gizmo absolutely loves affection

JACKSON, MI – Paprika and Gizmo are just two of the many animals at Cascades Humane Society that are looking for loving forever homes. This Paprika is more of a sweet variety, not at all spicy. She’s a little shy at first, taking time to figure you out before deciding if she likes you. But she hasn’t met anyone she doesn’t like yet. And once Paprika likes you, she gets really happy and energetic.
JACKSON, MI
The Independent

Family forced to give up pet ‘dog’ when it turns out to be a fox

A Peruvian family duped into thinking they had bought a purebred husky were shocked to discover they had in fact let a fox into their home.The animal – purchased from a shop in Peru’s capital, Lima, for around 52 Peruvian soles (£9.50) – first raised eyebrows when it began chasing and killing neighbours’ animals, including chickens and guinea pigs. Run Run, named by the Sotelo family’s young son, also became increasingly aggressive towards humans – including those it lived with.The canine impostor has since been caught by wildlife officials.“About a month ago, a woman from around here said that...
ANIMALS
WKRG

Pet of the Week: Cute dappled lap dog!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a two-year-old cute dappled dog named Rose. We don’t know exactly what she is. She could be Chihuahua/Terrier mix, but we just don’t know. Whatever she is, she has beautiful coloring. Rose was at the Mobile County Animal Shelter. She...
MOBILE, AL
dbrnews.com

Ruby’s Story: Jobs, pets and family

Ruby Duncan, a longtime Denison resident, died on October 22 at age 106. During three weekends in 2009, two of her granddaughters sat down with her and recorded the story of her life; the following is taken from that account. See the October 29 Denison Review for part 1, the...
DENISON, IA
Boomer Magazine

Post-COVID Dog Adjustment Problems

Pet advisor Cathy M. Rosenthal addresses post-COVID dog adjustment problems and whether a cat should go along on a 4-month visit to Florida. I have a 7-year-old male dog who just started marking in the house, mostly in my master bedroom. Yes, there are lots of things going on. A daughter moved out and is getting married. My husband was working from home a lot; now it’s just one day a week. I was home more during the earlier days of the pandemic, but now am returning to normal workdays. I feel like these things are just “life,” and he has been through our daughters going off to college, first daughter moving out, and many other changes before. So, why is he marking now and how do I make him stop? What can we do other than not let him upstairs? I can’t supervise him constantly. Last time I brought him upstairs, I went into the closet for a moment, and he marked in the minute that I wasn’t watching him.
PETS
okstate.edu

Ticks and fleas are a year-round problem for pets

Media Contact: Trisha Gedon | Communications Specialist | 405-744-3625 | trisha.gedon@okstate.edu. Pet owners may think fleas and ticks are a seasonal issue, but experts with Oklahoma State University Extension say these pests can be a year-round problem. “Ticks and fleas are an issue for all animals, but pets in particular,”...
OKLAHOMA STATE
psychologytoday.com

Some Solutions to Problem Family Gatherings

Winter holidays present opportunities for families to finally gather after more than a year of most sensible people avoiding them. Thanksgiving, Hanukkah or Christmas, Kwanza, New Year’s Eve may mean seeing family who have been missed for many months. Holidays also may mean familiar frictions in both senses of the word.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
myleaderpaper.com

Pet spot: No fighting for this cat and dog

Michael Braun of Imperial said his female dog, Piper, and male cat, Ozzy, get along great. “These two are always together,” he said. “They curl up and sleep (together). The dog thinks the cat belongs to her.”. Braun said he can only speculate about their ages and breeds. “They’re both...
IMPERIAL, MO
Mountain Democrat

Senior pets make great additions to the family

November isn’t just for Thanksgiving and all things pumpkin spice to be celebrated. It’s also Adopt a Senior Pet Month, highlighting all the amazing dogs and cats “of a certain age” awaiting new homes at a shelter near you. “Senior pets can be among the most at-risk in shelters, so...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Connecticut Public

Did you know your pet cat may be tracking your every move?

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Did you know your pet cat may be tracking your every move? Studies show that cats can mentally map out their own locations alongside the whereabouts of their owners. Yes, cats can navigate the invisible all within their minds, which is a critical component to their enhanced survival skills, allowing them to be better hunters and, in this case, mind readers. So when you catch your cat just staring at you, know that they're studying every move you make. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
PETS
WINKNEWS.com

Family sues pet-grooming service over dog’s death

A family is still grieving after their dog Piper died while she was being groomed. The groomer said it was an accident, but that doesn’t help the family’s pain. Now, the family is suing Alexis Anderson, the owner of Bow Wow Boutique, a mobile grooming service they had previously used to groom Piper, a 4-pound toy poodle.
PUBLIC SAFETY
GraysHarborTalk

Adopt-A-Pet Dog of the Week: Chloe

Meet Chloe! She is a 4-year-old, 59-pound, pit bull terrier, who has a beautiful brindle and white coat with the most expressive eyes and ears!. Chloe is an active girl looking for an active family. She loves hiking, water and swimming, chew toys, and plays proper fetch with tennis balls. She is crate trained, tidy, and housebroken. Chloe is sweet, smart and loving, however, does need help socialization. She bonds deep with her person, and her birthday is January 25, 2017. Children in the home should be 13+, kind and dog savvy. She lived in her previous home with two Catahoula Leopard Dogs, and a dog savvy cat. Chloe is an excellent guard dog and will alert her family should someone be close to your home. A sturdy fenced yard required to keep her safe and happy.
PETS
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

