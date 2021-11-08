A family in Peru bought a dog as a pet. The problem? It wasn't a pooch

Pet advisor Cathy M. Rosenthal addresses post-COVID dog adjustment problems and whether a cat should go along on a 4-month visit to Florida. I have a 7-year-old male dog who just started marking in the house, mostly in my master bedroom. Yes, there are lots of things going on. A daughter moved out and is getting married. My husband was working from home a lot; now it’s just one day a week. I was home more during the earlier days of the pandemic, but now am returning to normal workdays. I feel like these things are just “life,” and he has been through our daughters going off to college, first daughter moving out, and many other changes before. So, why is he marking now and how do I make him stop? What can we do other than not let him upstairs? I can’t supervise him constantly. Last time I brought him upstairs, I went into the closet for a moment, and he marked in the minute that I wasn’t watching him.

PETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO