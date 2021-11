Elijah was having a very difficult season of ministry. He’d been preaching a word nobody wanted to hear, but things really went sideways when he had a major triumph up on top of Mt. Carmel (I Kings 19). There, as he preached the word, God showed up in an unmistakable way – and the queen’s yes men who served her little god (who didn’t show up at all) were left looking like fools. “Maybe Baal’s relieving himself in the bushes,” Elijah snarked. It was all downhill from there.

