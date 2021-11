Looking at the ionized carbon emission from Sagittarius B provides critical information about star formation in our own galaxy and beyond. Sagittarius, or Sgr B, a cloud of gas and dust near the center of the Milky Way is one of the brightest sources in the Central Molecular Zone – a massive, dense area of gas in the center of our galaxy, home to very high star formation rates and turbulent molecular gas clouds. At less than 27,000 light-years away, Sgr B is a relatively close neighbor, making it a useful region to study, both as a proxy for understanding other galaxies throughout the universe and also for understanding our own galactic center.

ASTRONOMY ・ 5 HOURS AGO