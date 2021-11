Former UFC fighter Diego Sanchez commented on Dana White’s claim that he paid a UFC prelim fighter $750k, calling them “lies.”. Sanchez reacted after White said in a recent interview that there is a preliminary fighter in the UFC who is making $750,000 a fight. Fans immediately began speculating who that fighter could be, and ultimately it appears to be Michael Chandler according to several reports. Although Chandler technically wasn’t on the prelims of UFC 268, he was on the undercard, which White was likely referring to when he made this comment. Either way, White’s claims that a preliminary card fighter is banking $750,000 have been scrutinized.

UFC ・ 4 DAYS AGO