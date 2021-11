It took three specific actions in the span of six seconds made by a trio of relative newbies to help Ohio State snatch a victory from the jaws of defeat. With Akron ahead 66-65 and 6.0 seconds showing on the game clock, the Buckeyes called timeout to discuss a plan. What happened next culminated in a right-handed layup with 0.3 seconds left that gave No. 17 Ohio State a 67-66 win in a game that featured five lead changes during the final five minutes.

