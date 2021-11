Liverpool travel down south to the London Stadium in what a lot of people are calling a really tough match ahead. With two important injuries hanging over us, maybe this fight against David Moyes and his Hammers will be a lot more important than this writer actually believes. West Ham, though, currently sit in a surprising fourth place with two points separating them from third place... well, Liverpool. A win for them would see them somehow jump into second place, and although the Reds are the only team undefeated in the league at the moment, there is still some worry over how the squad will function without Roberto Firmino. But it’s also just David Moyes so maybe let’s not get too in our heads about it all.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO