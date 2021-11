BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Mostly sunny and dry weather forecast for central Alabama through the middle of the week. Showers are possible with a cold front on Thursday. Quiet weather will continue over much of central Alabama in the short term. Skies will be mostly sunny for Monday with nothing more than a few passing cirrus clouds overhead. Temperatures will be just a smidge below normal with highs reaching the low 60s. It won't be quite as cold tonight with some clouds expected to move in. The clouds may linger through the first part of Tuesday before clearing out. Temperatures will rebound nicely by the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 17 HOURS AGO