Forza Horizon 5 from Playground Games is unapologetic about being “more” Forza Horizon, and if you’ve enjoyed Forza Horizon 1–4, you’re going to absolutely love 5. The gameplay loop of Forza Horizon remains the same as in the previous entries. Drive around Mexico and partake in a literally endless amount of events, racking up XP, unlocking hundreds of cars, upgrading those cars, and continuing to unlock new events by opening up new Horizon festival locations. You can’t go more than a few hundred feet in the game without having something to do, and the constant new activities keep gameplay addicting. My only minor complaint is that little character-focused cutscenes and monologues felt dull and unnecessary to me.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO