Employment Expertise: The positives of seasonal positions

Holland Sentinel
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe holiday season is the busiest time of year for retail, restaurants, delivery services and event centers. With employers already struggling to staff their businesses, seasonal workers are more crucial than ever. Seasonal employment is exactly like what it sounds like. It's employment for a temporary amount of time...

WSYX ABC6

USPS hiring for more than 40,000 seasonal positions across the country

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The United States Postal Service is currently hiring for more than 40,000 seasonal positions as preparations continue for the 2021 winter holidays. Online shopping and shipping continue to increase and package growth continues to expand. USPS is looking for committed and motivated individuals to help the mailing company through the holidays and beyond.
COLUMBUS, OH
Ionia Sentinel-Standard

Employment Expertise: A medical assistant's role in healthcare

Now more than ever, the medical field needs compassionate and empathetic people. If you've thought about a career in healthcare, now is a great time to get started. According to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics, the need for medical assistants is projected to grow 18 percent between 2020 and 2030.
JOBS
WNYT

UPS looking to fill hundreds of seasonal positions in Albany

Christmas is only 50 days away, and UPS is looking to hire seasonal employees. The company is hosting its "Brown Friday" hiring event, with virtual events on Friday and Saturday. There was also an on-site job fair at the UPS facility in Latham from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday.
ALBANY, NY
foxsanantonio.com

Hiring: Goodwill looks to fill positions ahead of the holiday season

It’s the holiday season and that means businesses are hiring. One of those businesses is Goodwill. Goodwill is looking to hire for a variety of positions, ranging from call center representatives to retail associates and more. You can apply for these at one of their upcoming hiring events. Goodwill San...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WWMTCw

UPS looks to hire 600 seasonal positions in Kalamazoo, Grand Rapids area

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — UPS is looking to hire more than 100,000 positions this holiday season. Six-hundred of those positions are in West Michigan, the company said. “We’re preparing for another safe, record peak holiday season. With COVID-19 continuing to impact Americans, our services are more important than ever,” said Nando Cesarone, President, U.S. Operations. “We plan to hire more than 100,000 people for seasonal jobs, many of whom will have an offer in hand within 30 minutes of applying. Our seasonal hires will help us provide the most reliable service in the industry, just like we did last year.”
KALAMAZOO, MI
