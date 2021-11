An Ontario resident was killed and six others were hospitalized Thursday morning, Nov. 11, in a collision on the 215 Freeway in Riverside. Witnesses reported that a Toyota Sienna cut off a truck in the southbound lanes near Box Springs Road, causing the truck to spin out and sending the Sienna into a guardrail just after 7 a.m., said Officer Juan Quintero, a California Highway Patrol spokesman.

