Service Above Self, the motto of Rotary International, can be traced back to the early days of the organization. Locally, we have thee Rotary Clubs on the Shore in Onancock, Cape Charles and Exmore. This week, Kelley visited with Tommy Arnold, President of the Exmore Rotary, as he updated how local Exmore Rotarians continue to fulfill the organization’s mission and anticipate the return of a highly regarded event as people, plans and life are coming back together after COVID.

14 DAYS AGO