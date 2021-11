The price has heightened to $0.171. VeChain price analysis confirms bullish trend. VET/USD is currently trading at $0.1553. The VeChain price is presently seeing a bullish price movement, according to the most recent VeChain price analysis. For the past several weeks, green candlesticks have dominated the price charts, with unavoidable bearish disruptions. The price is nearing the resistance level at $0.182, and it is expected to surpass it in the coming weeks. Once again, because of its rise, the value has returned to its previous peak of $0.171.

