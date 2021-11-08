CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Arab League envoy in Beirut to mediate Lebanon-Saudi rift

Cover picture for the articleBEIRUT (AP) — A top Arab League official is in Beirut to explore ways to resolve an unprecedented diplomatic rift between Lebanon and Saudi...

The Jewish Press

Report: Mossad Foiled Multiple Iranian Attacks on Israelis in Africa

Israel’s international espionage agency, the Mossad, has foiled multiple attacks by Iranian agents on Israeli businesspeople and tourists, according to a report broadcast Sunday night by Channel 12 television news. The attacks targeted Israelis in at least three countries on the African continent: Tanzania, Senegal and Ghana, according to the...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Bahrain urges citizens in Lebanon to leave, Yemeni gov't recalls envoy

CAIRO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Bahrain's foreign ministry on Tuesday urgedcitizens in Lebanon to leave immediately, the state news agency reported, amid a deepening row over comments by a Lebanese minister that were critical of the Saudi-led intervention in Yemen. Saudi Arabia expelled Lebanon's envoy and banned all Lebanese imports...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Why frustrated Saudi is lashing out at Lebanon

A televised remark by a game show host turned Cabinet minister in Lebanon about the war in Yemen has taken the country’s crisis with Saudi Arabia to new depths.Anger over George Kordahi’s comments led to steps by Gulf Arab countries that further isolate Lebanon and threaten to split its new coalition government, tasked with halting the country’s economic meltdown.Punitive measures from Saudi Arabia, once an important ally that poured millions of dollars into Lebanon, could cause more economic pain. The kingdom has banned all Lebanese imports, a major blow to a country whose main trading partners are in the...
MIDDLE EAST
crossroadstoday.com

Lebanon PM renews call for minister in Gulf Arab row to quit

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s prime minister on Thursday again urged the information minister to “do what needs to be done,” an apparent appeal for him step down over an unprecedented diplomatic rift with Saudi Arabia. The spat has threatened to destabilize the new Lebanese government and escalate the country’s economic...
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Saudi Arabia: ‘Pointless’ Dealing with Hezbollah-Dominated Lebanon

Dealing with Hezbollah-dominated Lebanon is “pointless,” said Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al Saud in a TV interview on Sunday. “There is a crisis in Lebanon with the dominance of Iranian proxies over the scene,” Prince Faisal told Saudi Arabia’s Al-Arabiya television, according to AFP.
WORLD
International Business Times

Resignation Of Lebanon Minister Could Solve Gulf Row: Arab League

The Arab League Monday backed the resignation of Lebanon's information minister whose comments on the Yemen war sparked a damaging diplomatic row with Gulf States. "From the very beginning, the resignation could have defused the crisis," the League's assistant secretary general, Hossam Zaki told a news conference in Beirut. "We...
MIDDLE EAST
101 WIXX

Arab League holds talks in Lebanon over Gulf row

BEIRUT (Reuters) – A senior Arab League official held talks in Lebanon on Monday in a bid to ease a rift with Saudi Arabia over criticism of its role in the Yemen war, saying the crisis could have been defused if the minister who made the comments had resigned. Arab...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Iraq to start repatriating citizens in Belarus Thursday: ministry

The Iraqi government said it is organising a repatriation flight on Thursday for its citizens stuck on the Poland-Belarus border on a "voluntary" basis. "Iraq will carry out a first flight for those who wish to return voluntarily on the 18th" of November from Belarus, foreign ministry spokesman Ahmed al-Sahaf told Iraqi television late Sunday. He did not say how many people would take the Minsk-Baghdad flight, but said Iraq had recorded 571 of its citizens stuck on the border who have said they are ready to return "voluntarily". Thousands of migrants from the Middle East, including many from northern Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region, are camped out on the EU-Belarus border, creating a stand-off between the EU and US on one side and Belarus and its ally Russia on the other.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Al Jazeera says its chief in Sudan taken to prison

Sudanese security forces have taken the bureau chief of Qatari-based Al Jazeera TV to prison even though the prosecution ordered him freed, the broadcaster said Monday. Al Jazeera, which said it "holds the Sudanese military authority responsible for the safety of all its employees", denounced the detention of Kabbashi, saying that "the prosecution had ordered his release".
AFRICA
Esquire

The United States Is the Only Country That Can Bomb Other Countries Without Being at War

The United States is the only country that can drop bombs on other countries without being at war. Thursday was Veterans Day, which some media outlets greeted with headlines and chyrons about how this was the first November 11 in two decades where the U.S. is not fighting people in faraway lands. MSNBC went with, "BIDEN MARKS FIRST VETERANS DAY IN 20 YEARS WITHOUT WAR," while the New York Times initially had, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without a War Underway." It appears this was later amended to, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without Troops in Active Combat."
MILITARY
hngn.com

Putin Allegedly Stops All Gas Deliveries, Cuts Supplies Which the European Union Interpreted as Weaponization of Energy

The European Union accuses Vladimir Putin of shutting gas deliveries and cutting supplies drastically, viewed as a sinister move by energy-hungry nations. Once again, Russia is accused of making a big move against Europe via gas and non-renewable energy supplies before these demands to increase energy reserves were put down. Even US President Joe Biden felt the crunch when he asked OPEC nations to help increase the supplies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Iran's Soleimani was killed because he crossed U.S. red line with attacks on troops and diplomats, says former Trump adviser Gen Keith Kellogg in new book, contradicting official line that he was planning 'imminent' strikes

The death of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was part of a deliberately 'disproportional response' because he crossed a 'red line' in killing an American and ordering an attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, according to a new insider account of the Trump White House. In his new book, Gen....
MILITARY
Telegraph

US reactivates nuclear artillery unit in Germany – why Russia should be worried

An American nuclear artillery unit has been reactivated in Germany for the first time since the Cold War and is to be armed with new long-range hypersonic weapons. The US Army officially recommissioned the 56th Artillery Command in Germany this week during a ceremony in Mainz-Kastel, which hosts America’s Europe and Africa commands.
MILITARY
New York Post

Hundreds of UK troops reportedly ready to deploy at Ukraine border

Hundreds of British special force troops are ready to deploy to the Ukranian border at a moment’s notice, amid rising tensions and fears of a possible Russian invasion in the region, according to reports. The UK’s Special Air Service and Parachute Regiment are prepared to enter the region with medics,...
MILITARY

