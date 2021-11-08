CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US lifts pandemic travel ban, opens doors to visitors

By associatedpress
Cover picture for the articleCHARLES DE GAULLE AIRPORT, France (AP) — The U.S. is lifting restrictions on travel from a long list of countries including Mexico, Canada and most of Europe, allowing tourists to...

