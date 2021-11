According to FiveThirtyEight, the Bears currently have a 6 percent chance to make it to the playoffs for the 2021-22 NFL season. I use this to say that, while it’s not time to give up on the season when just 8 games have been played, but it is a likely reality that the Bears won’t make a consecutive trip to the postseason. With that in mind, now would be a great time to keep one’s eyes focused on the future and start paying attention to prospects for the 2022 NFL Draft.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO