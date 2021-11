It’s still shocking to believe that Mac Jones is a rookie. The No. 15 pick has clearly separated himself from the top-notch quarterbacks of the NFL draft and the New England Patriots’ 24-6 victory over the Carolina Panthers was another example of it. Jones threw an interception and lost a fumble in the first half, but still came away throwing 12 of 18 for 139 yards and a touchdown to lead his team to a road win.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO