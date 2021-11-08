CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Scientists find the origin of fluoride in early galaxies

By The Conversation
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jly0q_0cpujUTH00
Flouride is created by Wolf–Rayet stars, here seen in the Milky Way by the Hubble Space Telescope. Credit: Nasa/Judy Schmidt.

Look at the ingredients on a tube of toothpaste and you will probably read something like “contains sodium fluoride”.

Fluoride, as you probably know, is important for healthy teeth. It strengthens enamel, the hard, protective layer around a tooth, and so helps prevent cavities.

You may not think too deeply about toothpaste.

But like all things on Earth, from the majestic to the mundane, fluoride – and the story of a smile – has a cosmic origin.

Now, my colleagues and I have published a paper in Nature Astronomy that sheds some light on it.

Virtually all natural elements were formed long ago in the history of the universe. Hydrogen is the oldest element: it formed very shortly after the big bang, about 14 billion years ago.

Within a few minutes of the big bang, the light elements helium, deuterium and lithium were also formed in a process called big bang nucleosynthesis.

Since then, nearly every other element has been forged in processes associated with the life and death of stars. But those stars were not always around.

We still don’t know exactly when the first stars ignited in the universe, but it probably didn’t happen for about 100 million years or so after the big bang.

Before this, the universe was filled with a fog of hydrogen, mingled with the mysterious, invisible substance astronomers call dark matter.

This fog was not smooth, but rippled – slightly denser in some places. It was these regions that started to contract, or “collapse”, due to gravity, to form the first galaxies. Where the gas got dense enough, stars ignited and lit up the universe.

The following few billion years was a time of rapid growth: the rate of star formation in the universe rose sharply until it reached a peak, 8 to 10 billion years ago. Ever since that “cosmic noon”, the overall rate of star formation in the universe has been in decline.

That’s why astronomers are so interested in the early phases of the history of the cosmos: what happened then shaped what we see around us today.

While we have quite a lot of information about how the growth of galaxies “ramped up” in terms of their star formation, we have relatively little insight into their chemical evolution at the earliest times.

This is important because, as stars live and die, the elements they produce become dispersed throughout a galaxy and beyond. Many years later, some of those elements can form new planets like ours.

Rapid evolution

We observed a distant galaxy called NGP-190387 with the Atacama Large Millimetre/sub-millimetre Array (Alma) – a telescope that detects light with a wavelength of around one millimetre.

This allows us to see the light emitted by cold dust and gas in distant galaxies. The data revealed something unexpected: a dip in the light at a wavelength of exactly 1.32 millimetres.

This corresponds exactly to the wavelength at which the molecule hydrogen fluoride (HF), comprising a hydrogen atom and fluorine atom, absorbs light (taking into account a shift in wavelength that happens due to the universe’s expansion).

The deficit of light implies the presence of clouds of hydrogen fluoride gas in the galaxy. This light has taken over 12 billion years to reach us, and we see the galaxy as it was when the universe was 1.4 billion years old.

This is exciting, because it provides information about how galaxies first became enriched with chemical elements shortly after they first formed.

We can see that even at this early time, NGP-190387 had a high abundance of fluorine. Although we have observed other elements in distant galaxies, such as carbon, nitrogen and oxygen, this is the first time fluorine has been detected in a star-forming galaxy at such a distance.

The greater the variety of elements we can observe in early galaxies, the better our understanding of the process of chemical enrichment at that time.

We know that fluorine can be produced in different ways: for example, in star explosions called supernovas and in certain “asymptotic giant branch” stars – red supergiant stars nearing the end of their life, having burned most of the hydrogen and helium in their cores and now swollen in size.

Models of how elements form in stars and in supernovae can tell us how much fluorine we should expect from these sources.

And we found that the abundance of fluorine was too high in NGP-190387 to be explained by supernovas and asymptotic giant branch stars alone.

An extra source was needed, and this is probably another type of star called a Wolf-Rayet. Wolf-Rayet stars are quite rare – there are only a few hundred catalogued in the Milky Way, for example. But they are extreme.

Wolf-Rayet stars are a phase in the lifecycle of very massive stars – with more than ten times the mass of our Sun.

Approaching the end of their short life, these stars burn helium in their cores, and are millions of times more luminous than the Sun. Unusually, Wolf-Rayet stars have lost their envelope of hydrogen via powerful winds, leaving the helium core exposed.

They will eventually explode in dramatic core-collapse supernova explosions. When we added the amount of fluorine expected from Wolf-Rayet stars to our model, we could finally account for the dip in light from NGP-190387.

This adds to a growing body of evidence that shows that the growth of galaxies was surprisingly fast-paced in the early universe: a frenzy of star formation and chemical enrichment.

Those processes lay the foundations for the universe we see around us today, and this work provides new insight into the detailed astrophysics at play, over 12 billion years ago.

But perhaps the main take away is that it shows that the story of your smile is a tale as old as time.

Written by James Geach, University of Hertfordshire.

Source: The Conversation.

Comments / 0

Related
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists detect a tsunami of gravitational waves

A team of international scientists, including researchers from The Australian National University (ANU), have unveiled the largest number of gravitational waves ever detected. The discoveries will help solve some of the most complex mysteries of the Universe, including the building blocks of matter and the workings of space and time.
ASTRONOMY
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find predictable behavior in promising material for computer memory

In the last few years, a class of materials called antiferroelectrics has been increasingly studied for its potential applications in modern computer memory devices. Research has shown that antiferroelectric-based memories might have greater energy efficiency and faster read and write speeds than conventional memories, among other appealing attributes. Further, the...
COMPUTERS
Knowridge Science Report

What we discovered on the far side of the Moon

Seven months after it was launched, the US robotic rover Perseverance successfully landed on Mars on February 18 2021. The landing was part of the mission Mars2020 and was viewed live by millions of people worldwide, reflecting the renewed global interest in space exploration. It was soon followed by China’s...
ASTRONOMY
The Next Web

Scientists may have found the first extragalactic planet – can we talk to it?

Scientists at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics believe they’ve discovered the first extragalactic planet ever observed by humans. Up front: I’ve got “extragalactic planetary, planetary extragalactic” to the tune of the Beastie Boys’ “Intergalactic” stuck in my head. And, now, you probably do too. Now that we’ve gotten that out...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galaxy#Galaxies#Earth#Light Sources#Nature Astronomy
scitechdaily.com

Hubble Space Telescope Spotted Something Scary [Video]

The drama of death among stars can look pretty eerie at times. This photo of the aging red giant star CW Leonis seems like something out of a Halloween tale. The star looks like it’s entrapped inside wispy orange spider webs that wrap around the star. Beams of light shine through the dust, like sunbeams on a partly cloudy day. As it runs out of fuel, the star “burps” shells of sooty carbon that escape into space. The carbon was cooked up in the star’s core as a waste product of nuclear fusion. Anyone with a fireplace knows that soot is a nuisance. But carbon ejected into space provides raw material for the formation of future stars, planets, and maybe even life. On Earth, complex biological molecules consist of carbon atoms bonded with other common elements.
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

'New hidden world' discovered in Earth's inner core

Earth's "solid" inner core might actually be a bit mushy, researchers now find. For over half a century, the scientific community thought that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy surrounded by a liquid outer core. But new research, published Sept. 20 in the journal Physics of the Earth and Planetary Interiors, suggests that the firmness of the planetary ball ranges from hard to semisoft to liquid metal.
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Major Warning: Humanity Won’t Be Able to Control Super-Intelligent AI

It’s only a matter of time until super-intelligent AI robots will be roaming the Earth and taking many of our jobs. We’ve all seen such scenarios in sci-fi movies, and while we thought that they were only the outcome of human imagination going berserk, reality says otherwise. Scientists have become...
TECHNOLOGY
ScienceAlert

Hundreds of Ancient Maya Sites Hidden Under Mexico Reveal a Mysterious Blueprint

You can't see them from the surface, but they're definitely there. Scientists have revealed the discovery of hundreds of ancient ceremonial sites, many of which belonged to the Maya civilization, hiding in plain sight just underneath the landscape of modern-day southern Mexico. The largest of these structures – called Aguada Fénix – was announced by archaeologists last year, representing the oldest and biggest monument of the ancient Maya ever found. But Aguada Fénix clearly was not alone. In a new study, an international team of researchers led by anthropologist Takeshi Inomata from the University of Arizona reports the identification of almost 500...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Planets
Cosmos

New dinosaur species uncovered in frozen Greenland

Some 25 years after its bones were first uncovered in the frosty wilds of east Greenland, a new species of dinosaur, Issi saaneq, has been described by palaeontologists, who have revealed it to be the region’s oldest-known plant-eating dinosaur. The creature, closely related to the Plateosaurus commonly found in Germany,...
WILDLIFE
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Discover Element From the Human Body in Unfathomably Distant Galaxy

The human body is an incredible fountain of various chemical elements. It’s hard to believe that there will ever exist again in the entire Universe a structure so complex as the human body. Each of us carries the element known as fluorine in bones and teeth. According to SciTechDaily.com, astronomers...
ASTRONOMY
techeblog.com

Russian Boy Claims to be from Mars and is Here on Earth to Save it from Nuclear Apocalypse

Boriska Kipriyanovich from Volgograd, Russia, a so-called “Indigo Child”, claims to have lived on Mars in a past life before being reborn here on Earth to save it from nuclear apocalypse. If his story is to be believed, Martians were allegedly wiped out by a nuclear conflict thousands of years ago, and he warns that Earth is headed in the same direction and will share the same fate as “his people”. Read more for a video about the boy and additional information.
ASTRONOMY
New York Post

Scientists reveal ‘Lost City of Monkey God’ after century of searching

Amid nearly a century research into the remote Honduran rainforest, "Lost City of the Monkey God" examines a site thought to be the fabled "Ciudad Blanca." Amid nearly a century of research and exploration into the remote Honduran rainforest, a new documentary examines a site thought to be the fabled “Ciudad Blanca,” or “The White City.”
ASTRONOMY
Scientific American

AI Generates Hypotheses Human Scientists Have Not Thought Of

Electric vehicles have the potential to substantially reduce carbon emissions, but car companies are running out of materials to make batteries. One crucial component, nickel, is projected to cause supply shortages as early as the end of this year. Scientists recently discovered four new materials that could potentially help—and what may be even more intriguing is how they found these materials: the researchers relied on artificial intelligence to pick out useful chemicals from a list of more than 300 options. And they are not the only humans turning to A.I. for scientific inspiration.
CANCER
Space.com

Death in space: Here's what would happen to our bodies

This article was originally published at The Conversation. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights. Tim Thompson, Dean of Health & Life Sciences + Professor of Applied Biological Anthropology, Teesside University, the U.K. As space travel for recreational purposes is becoming a very real possibility,...
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Scientists discover limestone rocks in Italy that confirm the Earth's poles 'wandered' 12 degrees nearly 84 million years ago - but the planet 'corrected itself' and snapped back into place over the next 5 million years

Earth's hard outer shell 'wobbles' over the eons have occurred to an extent much greater than previously thought, according to a new report. Researchers led by geologist Joe Kirschvink at Tokyo University's Earth-Life Science Institute (ELSI) found evidence in Italy that the Earth's crust tilted 12 degrees south about 84 million years ago.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

10 Earth impact craters you must see

Planet Earth holds some of the strangest, natural tourist destinations in the solar system. Earth is perpetually bombarded with debris from outer space. Luckily for us, most of it burns up during entry through our atmosphere and we enjoy this bright burn in the night sky in the form of fleeting meteor showers.
ASTRONOMY
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

101K+
Followers
6K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy