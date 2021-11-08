CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Slumping Pistons to begin road trip later this week

By Ken Delaney
whtc.com
 7 days ago

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Pistons are off the...

whtc.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Save the “tank” talk for later in the season

The Detroit Pistons’ season has started miserably, with the team winning just one game in six tries and only getting 19 minutes from rookie Cade Cunningham. The entire team has started off cold and the Pistons’ offense has featured a roster’s worth of disappointment so far. This is a tough...
NBA
batonrougenews.net

Nets start six-game trip against struggling Pistons

The Brooklyn Nets haven't gone on the road for nearly two weeks. That will change this weekend as they embark on a six-game journey through five states and across the border. Brooklyn begins the road swing in Detroit on Friday and will also visit Toronto, Chicago, Orlando, New Orleans and Oklahoma City over the next 10 days.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Trip#Slumping#Mi#Wkzo Am Fm#The Detroit Pistons
raptorshq.com

Raptors host Pistons on eve of extended road trip: Preview, start time and more

The Toronto Raptors haven’t had as much success as one would have liked at home this season — they’re just 2-5 at Scotiabank Arena (and 5-1 on the road). But all six of those road games have come against Eastern Conference foes, and extended West Coast road trips — like the six-game swing the Raptors are about to embark on — are a different beast.
NBA
chatsports.com

Pistons finish road trip with thrilling 127-121 victory in Toronto

The Pistons had their worst game of the young season on Friday night, managing just 78 points in Cleveland. On the second night of a back-to-back, they put together their best all-around game of the season, blending good passing and deft shooting in the fourth quarter. The result was a...
NBA
whtc.com

Pistons try to build on Saturday victory as they host Kings tonight

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Pistons open up a five-game homestand tonight against the Sacramento Kings. The Indiana Pacers, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, and Miami Heat will also come to town over the next week-plus. Detroit sits at 3-and-9 on the season after beating Toronto Saturday.
NBA
975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
NBA
The Spun

Celtics Are Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in a major NBA trade, according to The Athletic. The Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold onto Ben Simmons, though the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick has yet to suit up in a game this season. Simmons is reportedly not mentally ready to...
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Michael Jordan gets frustrated after Kelly Oubre Jr makes wrong decision in Hornets vs Knicks

It would be safe to say that Charlotte Hornets owner, Michael Jordan could have been even more angry with Kelly Oubre Jr after the latter’s decision making could have cost the team a huge loss against New York Knicks. Now to those who are not aware why the owner of the Charlotte Hornets was angry at Oubre, the 25-years-old decided to take matters in his own hand with precious little time remaining to see off the game.
NBA
92.9 THE LAKE

Extreme Danger – Medical Device Found on Field During NFL Game

Sometimes I think the scriptwriters who create the weekly action that is NFL football throw in a few plot twists every week just to make sure we are paying attention. From one of the game's most unique endings to an unbelievable reason to stop play, this week's NFL action certainly measured up for the weekly dose of "what just happened"?
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marvin Bagley refused to check into game on Sunday

Sean Cunningham: Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday’s game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns. I didn’t report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach. Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk.
NBA
The Spun

Report: NBA Coach Might Be On Verge Of Getting Fired

There are a number of NBA teams struggling through the first quarter of the 2021-22 season. But one team’s struggles could see their head coach as the first one axed if they don’t turn it around. According to NBA insiders Shams Charania and Sam Amick, Sacramento Kings head coach Luke...
NBA
Yale Daily News

FOOTBALL: Bulldogs to begin two game road trip facing Brown, All-American quarterback EJ Perry

On Saturday, Yale will battle the Brown Bears in Providence, Rhode Island. The contest will mark Team 148’s first of two consecutive road tests as the season winds down. Brown (2–5, 1–3 Ivy) enters the contest having struggled in conference play and having won only a single game in a 49–45 victory over Cornell three weeks ago. Yale (4–3, 3–1 Ivy), meanwhile, is coming off an impressive comeback win against Columbia. Despite having to travel, the Bulldogs should be comfortably favored to beat Brown, who entered the year sixth in the annual preseason poll. For the second consecutive week, two Elis were honored with Ivy League player of the week distinctions. Running back Spencer Alston ’23 took home Offensive Player of the Week while returner Melvin Rouse II ’22 earned Special Teams Player of the Week for his 86-yard punt return touchdown, the third longest in Yale history.
PROVIDENCE, RI
thespun.com

NBA World Reacts To Friday’s LeBron James News

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2021-22 NBA season as one of the favorites to take home the title. However, 13 games into the season, the Lakers look more like a fringe playoff team than a true contender. Part of that is due to poor play, but a significant part is the absence of LeBron James.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy