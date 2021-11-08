CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wings score early, then hold on for home win over Las Vegas Sunday

By Ken Delaney
Cover picture for the articleDETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Red Wings put up three goals in the first...

Red Wings, Blackhawks Score Sunday Wins; Bears & Bulls Feature on Monday Night

UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM) – Tyler Bertuzzi and Pius Suter each had a goal and an assist, while Thomas Greiss made 38 saves, as the Red Wings downed the visiting Vegas Golden Knights last night, 5-2. The Edmonton Oilers come to Little Caesars Arena in Detroit tomorrow evening, with broadcast time at 7:15 PM on 99 7/1450 WHTC.
