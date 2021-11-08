Girls Tennis: Final NJ.com Top 20 for 2021

Park Rapids’ Abby Morris capped off her high school girls tennis career by winning one match in her second trip to the state Class A tournament. Morris, who qualified for state in doubles as a freshman, opened the state tournament at the Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center in Minneapolis with a 6-0, 6-2 loss to Pine City’s Ella Sell on Oct. 28. Morris regrouped to defeat Montevideo’s Emily Brace 6-1, 6-0 in the first round of the consolation bracket. Morris entered the state tournament rated No. 12 while Sell was rated No. 6 in the state Class A poll.

PARK RAPIDS, MN ・ 13 DAYS AGO