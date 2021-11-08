CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Helios Technologies: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Register Citizen
 7 days ago

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) _ Helios Technologies, Inc. (HLIO) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $27.8 million. On a per-share basis, the Sarasota, Florida-based company said it...

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

Register Citizen

Arcadia Biosciences: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) _ Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) on Monday reported a loss of $2.2 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Davis, California-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 37 cents per share. The agricultural biotechnology trait...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Register Citizen

Neptune Wellness: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) _ Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) on Monday reported a loss of $10.1 million in its fiscal second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Laval, Quebec-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 9 cents per share. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Register Citizen

Gladstone Capital: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Gladstone Capital Corp. (GLAD) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $32.7 million. The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 98 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 20 cents per share. The real estate investment trust posted revenue of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Register Citizen

HIVE Blockchain: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $58.9 million. The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 13 cents per share. The crypto currency mining company posted...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Register Citizen

Park City Group: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MURRAY, Utah (AP) _ Park City Group Inc. (PCYG) on Monday reported earnings of $947,000 in its fiscal first quarter. The Murray, Utah-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share. The software-as-a-service provider posted revenue of $4.6 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Endeavor shares up 1% on sales, earnings beat

Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. were up 1% in extended trading Monday after the company reported fiscal third-quarter results. Endeavor reported net income of $63.6 million, or 16 cents a share, vs. a net loss of $21.8 million in the same quarter a year ago. Revenue climbed 61% to $1.39 billion from $864.5 million a year ago. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected net income of 12 cents a share on revenue of $1.32 billion. Endeavor's stock is up slightly since its IPO in April, while the broader S&P 500 index has gained 24.7%.
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Reuters

Higher cigarette prices lift Imperial Brands full-year revenue

(Reuters) - Tobacco group Imperial Brands reported a slight uptick in its full-year sales on Tuesday, aided by higher cigarette prices that more than offset a decline in volumes. The maker of Gauloises and West cigarettes reported organic adjusted group revenue of 7.59 billion pounds ($10.20 billion), up 1.4% in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rallied 1.68% to $235.07 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.04% to 15,853.85 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.04% to 36,087.45. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $262.42 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Monday, underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) slumped 0.46% to $284.67 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.00% to 4,682.80 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.04% to 36,087.45. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $10.98 below its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company reached on November 8th.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Shiba Inu presents buy opportunity before SHIBA launches to $0.000100

Shiba Inu price continues to test the bear market trendline on its $0.0000025/3-box Point and Figure chart. A massive 75% spike higher is likely if Shiba Inu cracks above resistance. Until a bullish breakout occurs, Shiba Inu still has near-term bearish pressure. Shiba Inu price continues to struggle with a...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) slipped 0.90% to $163.52 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.00% to 4,682.80 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.04% to 36,087.45. Johnson & Johnson closed $16.40 short of its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company reached on August 20th.
STOCKS

