Poland ups security as migrants mass on border with Belarus

By MONIKA SCISLOWSKA, VANESSA GERA
Hickory Daily Record
 8 days ago

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland increased security at its border with Belarus, on the European Union’s eastern border, after a large group of migrants in Belarus appeared to be congregating at a crossing point, officials said Monday. The development appeared to signal an escalation of a crisis that has...

Mateusz Morawiecki
