Deere Is Likely To Outperform This Stock Amid A Rebound In Construction Demand

The stock price of DaVita Healthcare (NYSE: DVA), a medical services company providing kidney dialysis services, has seen a fall of 7% last week, while it is down 10% in a month. The company recently announced its Q3 results with revenue of $2.9 billion, in-line with the consensus estimates. However, its earnings of $2.36 on a per share and adjusted basis was comfortably above the $2.25 consensus estimate. The company’s management stated that total U.S. dialysis treatments were down 2.5% (y-o-y) to around 94.5K in Q3. The earnings growth was driven by better operating margins, amid lower G&A expenses. DaVita also lowered its full-year 2021 earnings outlook to $8.97, compared to its prior guidance of $9.10, at mid-point of its guided range, and that appears to have not boded well with the investors.

STOCKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO