Despite being three generations in the rearview mirror, PlayStation 2 classics "Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty" and its prequel "Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater" remain arguably two of the most beloved games of all time. Whether it be predicting the future through a study of human behavior, or having featuring boss fights that never seem to end, the "Metal Gear Solid" series has stood the test of time and remain cultural benchmarks in gaming. Unfortunately, these two particular entries in the series have been temporarily pulled from digital marketplaces due to licensing issues.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO