Founding UB40 member Astro dies after short illness

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jasmine Cooper
 7 days ago

LONDON ( NewsNation Now ) —Terence Wilson, one of the founding members of the British reggae band UB40, has died at the age of 64 after a short illness, his current band confirmed.

“We are absolutely devastated and completely heartbroken to have to tell you that our beloved Astro has today passed away after a very short illness. The world will never be the same without him,” the group said in a statement on Twitter late Saturday.

Wilson, who was known by his stage name Astro, was part of the band for more than 30 years. The group, which was formed in Birmingham in the 1970s, recorded several successful hits including “Red Red Wine” and “(I Can’t Help) Falling In Love.”

Wilson left the band in 2013, to perform with the breakaway group “UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and Astro.”

A statement from the current UB40 band on Twitter said: “RIP Astro.

“We have heard tonight, the sad news that ex-member of UB40, Terence Wilson, better known as Astro, has passed away after a short illness. Our sincere condolences to his family.”

Brian Travers, another of the band’s founding members, died of cancer in August at the age of 62.

