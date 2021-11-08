COVID-19 vaccinations for kids ages 5-11 begin in Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI — Vaccines for kids ages 5-11 begin Monday throughout Mississippi.

Appointments for vaccination are available at multiple drugstore chains and county health departments in the state.

Appointments are also open on the Mississippi State Department of Health’s website.

According to health officials, an appointment is required for a child to get the vaccine.

Nurse practitioner Kristal Hillie said her kids had COVID-19 in Dec. 2020.

“My entire family had it,” she said. “My oldest said to me, ‘Mama, I saw what you went through and I want to get vaccinated.’”

Hillie owns Inspire Health and Wellness in Southaven and is an approved community COVID-19 vaccine provider.

She’s been vaccinating kids and students in schools and communities in the area.

“I think parents are ready for a solution,” Hillie said. “I think they’re ready for a sense of normalcy. I think those in those age groups are accustomed to getting vaccinations.”

Hillie said she supports the vaccines.

“I’m not able to mandate anybody to do anything, but it is a wonderful effort,” she said. “If it’s something you believe it, then do it.”

In DeSoto County, the health department location in Hernando is the only state-run agency with openings on Monday. Appointments are also available for Tuesday.

Quitman and Coahoma counties also have appointments available.

Find more information on vaccines and appointments for kids in Mississippi here.

