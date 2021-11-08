CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

COVID-19 vaccinations for kids ages 5-11 begin in Mississippi

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 7 days ago
MISSISSIPPI — Vaccines for kids ages 5-11 begin Monday throughout Mississippi.

Appointments for vaccination are available at multiple drugstore chains and county health departments in the state.

Appointments are also open on the Mississippi State Department of Health’s website.

According to health officials, an appointment is required for a child to get the vaccine.

Nurse practitioner Kristal Hillie said her kids had COVID-19 in Dec. 2020.

“My entire family had it,” she said. “My oldest said to me, ‘Mama, I saw what you went through and I want to get vaccinated.’”

Hillie owns Inspire Health and Wellness in Southaven and is an approved community COVID-19 vaccine provider.

She’s been vaccinating kids and students in schools and communities in the area.

“I think parents are ready for a solution,” Hillie said. “I think they’re ready for a sense of normalcy. I think those in those age groups are accustomed to getting vaccinations.”

Hillie said she supports the vaccines.

“I’m not able to mandate anybody to do anything, but it is a wonderful effort,” she said. “If it’s something you believe it, then do it.”

In DeSoto County, the health department location in Hernando is the only state-run agency with openings on Monday. Appointments are also available for Tuesday.

Quitman and Coahoma counties also have appointments available.

Find more information on vaccines and appointments for kids in Mississippi here.

Comments / 5

jr001
7d ago

Very sad this is only about pharmaceutical companies baking money.. It seems as though I haven't heard of many children dying from this virus So why do they want to start vaccinating children. All they want is money they could care less about the children.

