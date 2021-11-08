CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Analysis: Big U.S., Brazil harvests, slowing China demand ease crop shortage fears

By Mark Weinraub, Marcelo Teixeira
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pegzQ_0cpueMY400
A worker inspects soybeans during the soy harvest near the town of Campos Lindos, Brazil February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino/File Photo

CHICAGO/NEW YORK, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Big U.S. harvests, near-perfect weather for planting in Brazil and signs of slowing purchases by top buyer China are bolstering supplies of two of the top globally traded commodities: soy and corn.

The rising stocks indicate that prices for those key crops, as well as for other staples such as sugar and coffee, may have peaked after the surge sparked by the onset of the pandemic, farmers, brokers and analysts said.

Lower crop prices would be good news for consumers after global food prices soared to the highest level in a decade, according to the United Nations food agency.

Dwindling supplies and strong global demand for crops over the past 18 months drove food inflation and spurred fears of shortages.

Cheaper soy and corn would lower the cost of feeding livestock used to produce meat, which has been out of reach for many people during the COVID-19 pandemic. But falling prices could threaten farmers' profits, especially after seed and fertilizer companies raised prices on crop inputs.

Since topping out at near-decade highs in May, Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures have fallen 27% while corn futures fell 24% as near-perfect growing conditions across broad swaths of the United States led to a bountiful harvest.

But with the northwestern United States and Canada still reeling from a historic drought and dry weather potentially continuing there due to the La Niña climate phenomenon, prices of oats, wheat and canola are poised to remain high, meaning food inflation is far from over. Wheat futures recently surged to a nine-year top.

The market for soybeans is under the most pressure, as rising supplies and concerns about a cooling of Chinese demand are pushing prices lower.

After finishing the 2021 harvest of what he called a bigger-than-average soybean crop on the 3,600-acre farm he operates in Woodhull, Illinois, Drew DeSutter booked some sales on soybeans he will deliver to grain dealers in 2022 in case the market declines by the time that crop, which he has not even planted yet, matures.

"I do not think it is a bad idea for farmers to set some prices on next year's crop," DeSutter said.

The U.S. Agriculture Department (USDA) raised its outlook for world supplies of soybeans every month since it gave initial projections for the current marketing year in May. If the current forecast of 104.57 million tonnes is realized, that would be the second-biggest world soybean stocks record.

China, the top global buyer of soybeans, has slowed purchases in recent months due to poor margins crushing soy into meal and oil to feed livestock. Analysts say shipments to China in 2021 might be less than 100 million tonnes due to a collapse in hog sector profitability and a sharp rise in the use of wheat for animal feed.

Even prices of vegetable oils including palm oil, which surged due in part to a labor shortage in Malaysia, have begun to show weakness, with palm oil posting losses in three of the last four weeks. But soy and canola oil have been in high demand for biodiesel, as companies transition to greener fuel.

While poor weather, has cast doubt on the state of China's corn crop, the USDA and private analysts expect China to import less of the grain than it did last year. Global corn supplies were seen rising 4.1% in the 2021/22 crop year, according to USDA data.

China was set to import 20 million tonnes of corn in the 2021/22 year, down from 29 million tonnes in 2020/21, an analyst from a Chinese government institute said in late September.

"Given the current balance of supply and demand, I believe that the higher prices are behind us," said Camilo Motter, a grain broker in Brazil, the top global producer of soybeans, sugar and coffee.

IDEAL PLANTING WEATHER

Argentina, projected to be the world's third-largest corn supplier and fourth-largest supplier of soy this year, is expected to produce a record corn crop and a larger soybean crop than last year, according to the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange.

After a rough growing season, Brazil has had ideal weather for planting its next crop – long stretches of dry days for field work followed by ample rains that helped shepherd crops through the early stages of development.

In Brazil's coffee belt, the largest amount of rain for the month of October since 1983 fell, after farmers struggled with the worst drought in nearly a century earlier in 2021. Although some damage was already done to plants by frosts and drought, market players believe the ample moisture could give next year's crop a large boost.

Montesanto Tavares Group, a large coffee producer and processor in Brazil, expects a near-record crop in 2022.

"The abundant rains from the last 20 days brought breath to farmers," Montesanto Tavares Group said.

Benchmark sugar prices on the ICE exchange touched a 4-1/2-year peak on Oct. 11 amid signs of renewed demand from China in a period when Brazil production data confirmed a dismal crop in the world’s top grower after a harsh drought.

But the long-term supply outlook seemed to improve since, analysts say, due to the weather in Brazil and good prospects for the upcoming harvest in India and Thailand, the other two large global players. Market speculators have begun to slash their long sugar position, an indication that their year-long bets on rising prices might be ending.

"With the market range-bound and upside potential deemed to be limited, speculators have probably decided to take their profits and deploy their funds elsewhere," a European sugar trader said.

WHEAT, CANOLA REMAIN TIGHT

In the northern U.S. Plains, farmer Doyle Lentz managed to squeak through this year's drought with a surprisingly big soybean crop but faced shortfalls in canola and spring wheat production due to the dry soils. For next year, he has booked some sales of soybeans but was holding off on canola and wheat contracts due to uncertainties about prices of fertilizer and other inputs.

Lentz said he would not be able to turn a profit on canola at current prices and would need a further rally before he committed any acres to that crop.

"We are going to have to spend a lot more time with the calculators and when we get to some point where we can make a profit we will have to lock that in," said Lentz, who has a 6,000 acre farm in Rolla, North Dakota.

In the Canadian Prairies, the severe drought that shrank production of grains and canola is likely to extend into 2022, said Colin Laroque, professor of soil science at University of Saskatchewan.

The La Niña weather phenomenon usually means cold, dry weather for the Prairies, at least into February, he said. It would take a deluge of rain in spring to counter the drought and restore soil moisture, but a soaking on that scale would make it difficult to plant crops, he added.

"Generally, multi-year drought means a multi-year recharge," Laroque said. "A quick solution is never a good solution."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

The U.S. and China Must Consign Trump’s Trade Deal to History

There’s an old joke about a traveler asking for directions on a country road. “If I was going there,” the local guide eventually concludes, “I wouldn’t start from here.” That’s the situation President Joe Biden faces in working out how to re-establish a dialogue on trade with China’s President Xi Jinping in their virtual summit scheduled for Monday night.
FOREIGN POLICY
WLNS

A key reason for supply shortages: Americans keep spending

DETROIT (AP) — Take a step back from the picked-over store shelves, the stalled container ships, and the empty auto showrooms, and you’ll find a root cause of the shortages of just about everything. Even as the pandemic has dragged on, U.S. households flush with cash from stimulus checks, booming stock markets, and enlarged home […]
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Reuters

China administered 2.396 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines by Nov. 15

BEIJING, Nov 16 (Reuters) - China administered about 6.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines on Nov 15, taking its total to 2.396 billion, data from the National Health Commission showed on Tuesday. Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Clarence Fernandez. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
WORLD
Toni Koraza

Experts Warn: Economic Meltdown is on America's Doorstep

The global economy is connected. Big events blow throughout the world like a monsoon, rising prices, and dropping local businesses like dominos. The economy is a reactionary phenomenon. One event leads to another. In 1929, the overleveraged stock market blew half the world economy to pieces. The world didn't recover for the next 15 years.
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar eases, yuan at 5-month high as Biden-Xi talks sound friendly

* Yuan hits 5-month peak; AUD, NZD make small gains * Euro creeps from 16-month trough * U.S. retail sales data to guide inflation outlook By Tom Westbrook SYDNEY, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The dollar eased broadly against riskier currencies and the yuan scaled a five-month high on Tuesday, as talks between U.S. and Chinese leaders seemed to have an amicable start, while traders awaited looming U.S. retail sales data. The euro also scraped off a 16-month low and rose almost 0.2% to $1.1383 as it licks wounds from a drubbing on Monday amid concerns about COVID-19 outbreaks and pushback on rate hike expectations from Europe's central bank chief. Calling U.S. President Joe Biden an "old friend," his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping said their countries must increase communication and cooperation. Both leaders stressed their responsibility to avoid conflict in opening remarks. By the halfway point in talks, the yuan had climbed to its highest since June in onshore trade at 6.3666 per dollar. The risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars also rose about 0.2% each while the safe haven yen eased a fraction. "Xi called Biden "my old friend" and said that the two countries should work together," said Qi Gao, Asia FX strategist at Scotiabank. "Therefore, the situation after the meeting should be better," he said, helping the yuan and other currencies which are sensitive to the tone of U.S.-China ties. The Aussie also shrugged off more jawboning from central bank head Philip Lowe who in a speech again pushed back on market pricing for hikes as soon as 2022, arguing inflation was likely to lag well behind spikes seen elsewhere. The Aussie traded just above its 50-day moving average at $0.7368. Swaps markets are still priced for 100 basis points of hikes by early 2023. The kiwi, which is awaiting a central bank meeting in New Zealand next week, edged up to $0.7060 with the broadly positive mood in Asia. The yen fell slightly against the euro and the dollar, last trading at 114.16 yen per dollar and 129.95 yen per euro. SALES DATA DUE U.S. retail sales data is due at 1330 GMT and follows a surprisingly weak consumer sentiment reading last week and an unexpectedly strong business conditions survey, which had helped to lift Treasury yields on Monday. Economists expect month-on-month growth accelerating to 1.2% and a surprise on the upside would further highlight the contrast across the Atlantic where European Central Bank head Christine Lagarde has emphasised the economy's fragility. The common currency crumbled to a 16-month low of $1.1356 in the wake of her comments pushing back on market expectations of tightening and lacks chart support until around $1.12. The drop propelled the U.S. dollar index to 2021 high of 95.595. "We expect the cautiousness of the ECB on policy to limit recovery prospects for the euro against the dollar in the coming months," said Rabobank senior FX strategist Jane Foley. "Our current mid-2022 forecast of EUR/USD at $1.14 is looking outdated ... we will be revising our forecasts later in the week." The gulf in tone across the Channel sent the euro on its steepest slide against the pound in six months on Monday as Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey told a parliamentary committee he was "very uneasy" about inflation. Sterling was steady at 84.71 pence per euro and a fraction stronger on the dollar at $1.3433 on Monday. Canada's central bank chief Tiff Macklem was even more forthright and said "we are getting closer" to hikes in an opinion piece, driving the Canadian dollar to a four-and-a-half year high against the euro. Bitcoin has drifted lower from last week's all-time high and slipped about 4% to a 10-day trough of $60,700 and fellow cyptocurrency ether was also off peaks and fell 5% to $4,320. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 0357 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.1381 $1.1367 +0.12% -6.85% +1.1386 +1.1360 Dollar/Yen 114.1850 114.1850 -0.04% +10.50% +114.3050 +114.1400 Euro/Yen <EURJPY=EB 129.94 129.74 +0.15% +2.38% +130.0700 +129.7000 S> Dollar/Swiss 0.9240 0.9246 -0.09% +4.42% +0.9257 +0.9238 Sterling/Dollar 1.3431 1.3415 +0.11% -1.70% +1.3437 +1.3412 Dollar/Canadian 1.2501 1.2511 -0.08% -1.83% +1.2517 +1.2493 Aussie/Dollar 0.7357 0.7348 +0.14% -4.35% +0.7368 +0.7343 NZ 0.7055 0.7045 +0.16% -1.74% +0.7063 +0.7040 Dollar/Dollar All spots Tokyo spots Europe spots Volatilities Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ (Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Jacqueline Wong)
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Dalian coking coal futures slump as supply crunch eases

BEIJING/MANILA, Nov 16 (Reuters) - China’s coking coal futures dived more than 5% at market open on Tuesday, extending losses into a third straight session amid increasing coal supply and tepid demand at coking plants. The country’s coal production in October jumped 4% on an annual basis to 360 million...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Agriculture#Agriculture Department#Drought#United Nations#Chicago Board Of Trade#La Ni A#Chinese
actionforex.com

Inflation Fears Ease, Tesla Drops

FTSE -0.04% at 7341. Stocks rebound ahead of retail sales focus this week. US stocks are pointing to a mildly higher start extending the rebound from Friday after booking the first weekly decline in 6 weeks. Last week stocks lost ground after inflation data shocked the market jumping to a...
BUSINESS
Reuters

China stocks rise on positive signs in Biden-Xi meeting

SHANGHAI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - China stocks rose on Tuesday as investors embraced positive signs in talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The CSI300 index rose 0.5%, to 4,908.10 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3%, to 3,543.46 points.
POLITICS
Reuters

China sets 2022 renewable power subsidy at $607 million

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s finance ministry has set the 2022 renewable power subsidy at 3.87 billion yuan ($607.26 million), state television said on Tuesday. The ministry will allocate 1.55 billion yuan to wind farms, 2.28 billion yuan to solar power stations and 38.24 million yuan to biomass power generators. ($1=6.3729...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX rise on Xi-Biden talks, yuan hits 5-month peak

* China's yuan hits 5-month peak * Indonesia, Philippine c.banks to hold rates - Reuters polls * Thai stocks up for 4th day By Arundhati Dutta Nov 16 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Tuesday as traders were encouraged by positive developments in talks between Chinese Premier Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden, with the South Korean won hovering at its strongest level in two weeks. Jinping and Biden opened talks warmly and stressed their responsibility to avoid conflict. They are expected to discuss a range of issues including tariffs on China imposed by former U.S. President Donald Trump. Against the backdrop, China's yuan hit its highest in more than five months. The Thai baht and the Singapore dollar firmed 0.1% each, while the South Korean won rose as much as 0.3%. "Expect some sort of loose agreement to get reparations of trade relations back on track, and at best agreeing to disagree on issues surrounding Taiwan, South China Sea and Hong Kong," said Vishnu Varathan, an analyst at Mizuho, in a note. Maybank analysts said the yuan's resilience seemed to be "anchoring stability" among Asian emerging market currencies. In the stock market, the Jakarta benchmark was up 0.6% to lead gains and was on track for its best day in a week. The Indonesian rupiah swung between small gains and losses as investors awaited Bank Indonesia's (BI) policy meeting on Thursday. The central bank is expected to keep interest rates unchanged to aid an economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Reuters poll. Goldman Sachs analysts did not expect BI to start unwinding pandemic-era policy until next year, according to a research note over the weekend. "Improving activity, rising inflation and U.S. Federal Reserve policy tightening are likely to push BI to normalize policy settings, starting in the second-quarter of 2022," the Goldman Sachs analysts said. Thai stocks extended gains to a fourth session and hit their highest in nearly a month after the government on Monday forecast higher growth for 2021, with more stimulus set to be introduced. On the downside, losses in local industrial stocks dragged the Philippine stock benchmark by 0.5%, while the peso weakened 0.3%. The Philippine central bank is expected to stand pat on interest rates when it meets on Thursday for a policy review, according to a separate Reuters poll. Shares in South Korea, Singapore and India were flat. HIGHLIGHTS: **Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 0.6 basis points at 6.182% **Malaysia's 10-year benchmark yield is unchanged at 3.562% **Aboitiz Equity Ventures and San Miguel Corp shed over 2%, each on the Philippine stock exchange Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0440 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan -0.02 -9.55 0.14 8.65 China +0.16 +2.43 0.29 2.03 India -0.02 -1.93 -0.27 29.18 Indonesia +0.00 -1.20 0.42 11.12 Malaysia +0.02 -3.34 0.19 -6.26 Philippines -0.30 -4.51 -0.18 2.65 S.Korea -0.03 -7.86 -0.16 4.22 Singapore +0.04 -2.34 -0.01 13.94 Taiwan +0.01 +2.54 0.10 19.82 Thailand +0.00 -8.44 0.41 13.53 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Thailand
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Argentina
Reuters

Japanese shares end marginally higher in subdued trade

TOKYO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Japanese shares ended slightly higher on Tuesday, erasing most of early gains due to lack of any major market moving cues, but gains in companies with upbeat outlook underpinned the overall sentiment. The Nikkei share average gained 0.11% to close at 29,808.12, after having gained...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

225K+
Followers
239K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy