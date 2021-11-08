CIA Director had rare conversation with Putin while in Moscow last week

CIA Director Bill Burns has spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone to express concern about increased presence of troops, tanks, and artillery at the Ukrainian border, CNN reported. “It would be foolish for us not to be considering the possibility of an invasion or incursion," one U.S. official said of the buildup, which some Biden administration officials reportedly believe could just be a military exercise. In a rare move, Burns was sent to Moscow last week in an efforts to ease tensions between the Kremlin and Kiev. Putin spokesman Dimitry Peskov told CNN the two discussed “bilateral relations, the crisis situation in the diplomatic practice, and an exchange of views on regional conflicts”—as well as cybersecurity.

MILITARY ・ 7 DAYS AGO