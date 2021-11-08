CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CIA Director had rare conversation with Putin while in Moscow last week

By Jim Sciutto, Natasha Bertrand, CNN
 7 days ago

CNN — CIA Director Bill Burns held a rare conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow last week, to convey "serious" US concerns about Russia's military buildup along the Ukrainian border and to attempt to determine Russian intentions,...

Putin says Russia has 'nothing to do' with Belarus-Poland border crisis

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday denied claims Moscow is helping to orchestrate a crisis that has left hundreds of migrants from the Middle East trapped on the Belarus-Poland border. Blaming Western policies in the Middle East for the crisis, Putin hit back at claims from Poland and others that Russia is working with Belarus to pressure the European Union frontier. "I want everyone to know. We have nothing to do with it," he told state television. Putin said European leaders needed to talk to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to resolve the crisis and that "as I understand it" German Chancellor Angela Merkel was ready to do so.
US struggles with intelligence blind spot as Russia builds up forces near Ukraine

CNN — After publicly sounding the alarm about Russia's irregular military movements near Ukraine's border, the Biden administration's efforts to understand Russia's intentions are being hampered by a key blind spot -- the intelligence community's limited visibility into Russian President Vladimir Putin's inner circle. "The intelligence community's job in Russia...
Vladimir Putin
Putin offers help to resolve crisis at Belarus and EU border

MOSCOW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia was ready to help resolve a migrant crisis on the border between Belarus and Poland, RIA news agency reported on Sunday citing an interview on a state TV channel. "We are ready to help it by all means...
Hundreds of UK troops reportedly ready to deploy at Ukraine border

Hundreds of British special force troops are ready to deploy to the Ukranian border at a moment’s notice, amid rising tensions and fears of a possible Russian invasion in the region, according to reports. The UK’s Special Air Service and Parachute Regiment are prepared to enter the region with medics,...
Liz Truss calls on Putin to intervene in Belarus migrant crisis

The UK foreign secretary has called on Vladimir Putin to intervene in the “shameful manufactured migrant crisis” at the border of Belarus and Poland. Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, Liz Truss insisted the UK “will not look away” as she urged Russia to take “clear responsibility” to end the dispute involving thousands of migrants and Polish troops. “Russia has a clear responsibility here. It must press the Belarusian authorities to end the crisis and enter into dialogue,” Ms Truss wrote. It comes as Mr Putin warned Belarus over its threats to disrupt gas supplies to the EU amid the migrant...
Analysis: Lukashenko Ties Fate to Moscow While Testing Putin's Patience

(Reuters) - Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko has made a political art form of drawing on Kremlin support to keep himself in power for 27 years while seemingly giving little in return. Now, shunned by the outside world and facing yet more international sanctions, he is more dependent than ever on...
France warns Russia over Ukraine, Moscow denies weighing attack

Diplomats say U.S. shared details of Russian military activities. France on Friday warned Russia against harming Ukraine's territorial integrity, after the United States shared with European allies its fears over Russian troop movements on the Ukrainian border and over a potential attack. Four European diplomats told Reuters that U.S. officials...
Putin masses troops to tell NATO to stay out of Ukraine

MOSCOW — Vladimir Putin has a message for the U.S. and its allies: Moscow won’t tolerate creeping expansion by their armed forces into Ukraine. That’s what he’s told German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other Western officials who have called in recent days to warn him about what they say is a new accumulation of tanks and troops near the border with his neighbor that has Washington and some other capitals worried that the Russian president could be planning a repeat of the 2014 invasion.
CIA Boss Phoned Putin About Military Buildup at Ukraine Border

CIA Director Bill Burns has spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone to express concern about increased presence of troops, tanks, and artillery at the Ukrainian border, CNN reported. “It would be foolish for us not to be considering the possibility of an invasion or incursion," one U.S. official said of the buildup, which some Biden administration officials reportedly believe could just be a military exercise. In a rare move, Burns was sent to Moscow last week in an efforts to ease tensions between the Kremlin and Kiev. Putin spokesman Dimitry Peskov told CNN the two discussed “bilateral relations, the crisis situation in the diplomatic practice, and an exchange of views on regional conflicts”—as well as cybersecurity.
CIA director, Putin talk Russian military buildup near Ukraine: report

​CIA Director William Burns spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow last week about Russia’s military buildup on its border with Ukraine in an effort to gauge the Kremlin’s intentions in the region, according to a report. ​. Burns, who served as US ambassador to Russia during the George...
Kremlin reveals Putin spoke to head of CIA

As well as meeting the secretary of the Russian Security Council and the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, the director of America's CIA has also had a phone call with President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin has revealed. Speaking to the press on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov revealed that...
Kremlin: Putin, CIA Chief Discuss 'Regional Conflicts'

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed regional conflicts and a crisis in ties with the head of the US Central Intelligence Agency who paid a rare trip to Moscow last week, the Kremlin said Monday. CIA chief William Burns was in Russia for two days of meetings with top officials at...
CIA Director Takes ‘Rare Trip’ to Russia, Warns Kremlin Over Troop Buildup Along Ukrainian Border: CNN

CIA Director Bill Burns took a “rare trip” to Moscow last week “to warn the Kremlin that the US is watching its buildup of troops near Ukraine’s border closely, and to attempt to determine what is motivating Russia’s actions,” reported CNN on Friday evening, citing “multiple US and Ukrainian sources briefed on the meeting.”
