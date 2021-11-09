CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beirut In My Gut: Jerusalem In My Heart Interviewed

Cover picture for the articleRadwan Ghazi Moumneh talks to John Quin about the recent tragedy in Beirut and the brand new album made in response, Qalaq. This article features an embedded photosensitive video which may be unsuitable for those with epilepsy. Jerusalem In My Heart by Isabelle Stachtchenko. Jerusalem In My Heart are...

The Quietus

Across The Glass Curtain: Eastbloc Music & Western Media

Recently an anonymous online pressure group accused western media of having a blindspot when it comes to culture from former Eastern Bloc countries, as well as other forms of systemic bias. Miloš Hroch investigates to what extent they have a point. Tomáš Šenkyřík portrait by Karel Čtveráček. Have you ever...
1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
‘A farce’: Jamaica charter flight leaves UK with four people on board after dozens found to have right to stay

Dozens of Jamaican nationals have been taken off a removal flight in the days and hours before it was due to take off, raising renewed questions around the legality and efficacy of the Home Office’s deportation policy.Campaigners say just four deportees were on board the charter plane, which left Birmingham airport in the early hours of Tuesday morning and is said to have had the capacity to seat 350 people. Around 50 people were originally due to fly.Hours before the flight, activists calling themselves Stop The Plane locked themselves to metal pipes outside Brook House immigration removal centre near Gatwick...
I'm an evangelical pastor, and I biked 1,600 miles along the US-Mexico border. The only border crisis is America's disgusting treatment of migrants.

I biked 1,600 miles along the southern border and spoke with residents, immigrants, and border patrol. The narrative politicians and the media have spread about a crisis for border communities is false. The only crisis at the border is how the US is treating immigrants and asylum seekers. Doug Pagitt...
Thousands of Afghans deported from Iran to Taliban rule

Iran is sending tens of thousands of Afghan migrants back to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan every week despite the threat of famine, aid agencies and witnesses say, with many Afghans alleging they have been mistreated by Iranian authorities. Samad told AFP at the border he was beaten by Iranian authorities in a migrant detention camp because he had no money to pay for his deportation.
300-pro-Haftar mercenaries to quit Libya

Forces of Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar said Thursday 300 foreign mercenaries fighting on their side would leave the country, at the request of France, which will host a conference on Libya. The announcement, which gave no timeline for their exit, comes on the eve of an international conference in Paris aimed at ensuring Libya sticks to plans to hold elections in December, in a bid to restore stability in the North African country. The UN estimates that 20,000 mercenaries and foreign fighters are deployed in Libya, including from the Russian private security firm Wagner, as well as from Chad, Sudan and Syria. Haftar, who has been accused by critics of wanting to establish a military dictatorship in Libya, was backed by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Russia and France, while Turkey provided military aid to the internationally-backed Tripoli administration.
Qatar FM calls for halt to normalization with Syria after UAE visit

Qatar's top diplomat voiced hope Friday for a halt to normalization with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad after his counterpart from the United Arab Emirates paid a visit to Damascus. "We hope that countries will be discouraged from taking further steps with the Syrian regime," Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani told a joint news conference in Washington with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who reiterated US concerns about rehabilitating Assad. "Qatar's position will remain as it is -- we don't see any serious steps by (the) Assad regime showing his commitment to repair the damage that he made for his own country and for his own people," Al-Thani said. "As long as he's not taking any serious step, we think that changing the position is not a viable option," he said.
Archaeologists find pre-Columbian mass grave in Peru

Archaeologists have found an ancient mass grave containing the remains of pre-Columbian men, women and children in the citadel of Chan Chan in northern Peru, a member of the team said Thursday. They found the remains of some 25 people, mainly women and children, as well as dozens of ceramic vessels and objects such as needles used in textile work, archaeologist Jorge Meneses told AFP. The tomb was discovered about three weeks ago at Chan Chan, some 500 kilometers (310 miles) north of the capital Lima. The human remains are all but intact, said Meneses.
Taliban replace statue of Hazara leader in Bamiyan with Koran

The Taliban have replaced the statue of a Hazara leader declared a national martyr by the former government with a replica of the Koran, Bamiyan residents said Thursday -- a move they warned could trigger violence. "Yesterday, they completely removed the statue and replaced it with a replica of the Koran," said Abdul Danishyar, a civil society activist in Bamiyan. 
Powers urge Libya to keep poll plan, want mercenaries out

World powers on Friday told Libya to stick to a plan for holding presidential elections on December 24, adding that foreign mercenaries should also leave and allow the country to turn a page in its history. French President Emmanuel Macron hosted leaders and diplomats in Paris for an international conference, declaring that Libya was now as a "crossroads" that would determine its future. The North African country has been mired in civil war since the overthrow of dictator Moamer Kadhafi in a 2011 uprising, with the bloodshed drawing in competing Libyan factions and Islamist groups, as well as regional powers. The presidential vote on December 24 is the core part of a United Nations plan to help restore stability, but the calendar has been under pressure as tensions flare once more between rival camps.
Nationalists march in Poland amid border crisis with Belarus

With the EU weighing new sanctions on Belarus over the border issue, Lukashenko threatened Thursday to cut off Russian natural gas supplies to Europe that pass through a pipeline in his country. “I would recommend the Poles, Lithuanians and other brainless people to think before they talk,” he said.
