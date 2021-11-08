MarTech Interview with Henk Campher, CMO at Thinkific

B2C & B2B Powerhouse Deepens Mark in Industry with New Name, Growth Framework, and Expanded Capabilities. Trendline Interactive, a digital marketing agency and consultancy, together with LeadMD, a Trendline company, announced their unification under the brand Shift Paradigm. After a series of strategic acquisitions, most recently involving Data Insight Group (DiG) in February of this year, and then LeadMD in March, Trendline Interactive has been laser-focused on bringing together best-in-class teams to help clients break down silos that prevent buyer engagement across B2B and B2C go-to-market models. This unification under the Shift Paradigm moniker signifies the cohesion of a five-year acquisition roadmap, designed to amplify each organization’s individual strengths, and cement the company’s commitment to solving invisible problems that stifle revenue growth.

BUSINESS ・ 17 HOURS AGO