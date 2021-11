Charlotte Tilbury Among the Leading Brands to Offer Customers Private Virtual Shopping Experiences with Friends This Holiday Season. Obsess, a leading experiential e-commerce platform that enables brands to create interactive, shoppable online virtual stores and showrooms, today announced the launch of “Shop with Friends,” a feature that enables consumers to shop in virtual stores together with groups of friends. Charlotte Tilbury is among the brands giving their customers a way to turn online shopping into the kind of fun social activity among friends that it often is in real life with just the click of a button in their virtual stores.

