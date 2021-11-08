CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSliding into middle-age, Nightmares on Wax hits upon a hot streak – aided and abetted by the considerable talents of Greentea Peng, OSHUN, Haile Supreme, and Shabaka Hutchings. At fifty-one years-old, Leeds-born George Evelyn has now been releasing trip-hop and techno records as Nightmares on Wax for thirty whole...

thequietus.com

InsideHook

Paul McCartney Explains Why None of the Other Beatles Played on “Yesterday”

By now, the origins of the Beatles classic “Yesterday” are the stuff of legend: the melody famously came to Paul McCartney in a dream, and he used dummy lyrics and the placeholder title “Scrambled Eggs” for it until he got the words right. But McCartney’s new book The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present (out Nov. 2) delves deeper into the story behind the hit song, and the former Beatle recently shared an excerpt from the book on a radio broadcast explaining why the song is essentially a solo track.
MUSIC
The Quietus

Warp Shares Rare Aphex Twin Recording

The recording of Richard D. James' 'Slo Bird Whistle' was produced for a 1995 Peel Session. Warp Records has shared a previously unreleased track from Aphex Twin's 1995 Peel Session.
ROCK MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Toxic Ruin – “Nightmare Eclipse”

Almost creeping out of the shadows, Toxic Ruin’s new album, “Nightmare Eclipse” fades in like a beast emerging from the dark. What ensues is a pulverizing blend of thrash and power metal, with a need for speed soothed by blistering guitar parts and hyper-speed drums. With screaming vocals over the top of it all, the album is sensory overload in it’s most extreme sense. It’s not all pure firepower, however. At points, more melodic guitar parts take precedence, before ultimately bringing the thrash back. If you need to let loose, “Nightmare Eclipse” is the perfect soundtrack. Tear something up to the album below:
MUSIC
Person
Curtis Mayfield
Person
Aphex Twin
The Quietus

The Witching Tale

Katharine Blake and Michael J. York team up for an uncanny slice of rural weirdness. While we’ve all been fretting about masks, tests, and pings, something wild and free has been growing in the woods. Katharine Blake is a singer known for her entrancing voice, used to great and contrasting effect in Mediæval Bæbes and Miranda Sex Garden. Michael J. York is to be found in any number of pioneering alternative music settings, from Coil to the Utopia Strong, via Urthona and Téléplasmiste. Together, they have fused their musical interests into something dark, magical, and strange (or perhaps strænge). Behind an album cover in which the pair sport cowls and sacrificial dresses, they have recorded a set of songs they describe as “a black celebration of the magical power of eroticism – and of its peril.” It’s like being transported to a parallel timeline in which Gregorian chant, acid folk, and Arabic classical music have fused to form the uncanniest music imaginable.
THEATER & DANCE
The Quietus

Moor Mother, ANOHNI And More Contribute To New Digital Festival

Variations is a new project from Sage Gateshead that invites artists to reflect their experience of the climate crisis and COVID-19 pandemic. Sage Gateshead has launched a new digital mini-festival, Variations, comprised of four specially commissioned works by Moor Mother, Yoko Ono & ANOHNI, John Grant, and Tune-Yards. Launched this...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

The Beatles Work Out ‘I’ve Got a Feeling’ and George Ribs Paul in New ‘Get Back’ Clip

The Beatles work through an early version of “I’ve Got a Feeling” in the first full clip from Peter Jackson’s upcoming documentary, The Beatles: Get Back.  Though the clip lasts just over a minute, it offers a fascinating glimpse into one aspect of the group’s creative process. Paul McCartney leads the rest of the band through a rough version of the track, ad-libbing lyrics and calling out chord changes, while George Harrison tinkers with guitar licks and John Lennon throws out some other melody options. The best part of the clip, however, comes at the very end. As the camera captures Lennon...
MUSIC
The Quietus

Hidden Treasures: Hawthonn’s Earth Mirror

For their latest album, Leeds duo Hawthonn have woven another magpie’s nest of influences and inferences, condensing a vastness of thought, knowledge, and lived experience into something both future-gazing and compellingly elemental. Photo by Luke Devlin. Hawthonn have tapped into the arcane history of this blighted isle. Their meditations on...
MUSIC
#Club Music#Pianos#Warp Records
The Quietus

Jenny Hval Signs To 4AD And Releases New Single, 'Jupiter'

"When I wrote the music for this song in 2015, it had no lyrics, and I did not understand where it came from," Hval says of the track. Jenny Hval has released a new single and video, 'Jupiter'. The track, which you can watch the video for above, has been...
MUSIC
The Quietus

Angela Wai Nok Hui

Percussionist Angela Wai Nok Hui explores the sounds of toy instruments and homesickness in compositions by Timothy Cape, Gregory Emfietzis, Lucy Landymore, Angus Lee, and Jasmin Kent Rodgman. Angela Wai-Nok Hui is a classically trained percussionist and timpanist who performs as a soloist and chamber musician and collaborates with ensembles...
MUSIC
The Quietus

Portico Quartet

Electronic tones come to the fore on the London-based instrumental group's second album of the year. On ‘Ultraviolet,’ the third track on Portico’s latest album, Monument, lush electronics collide with distant twinkles, and somewhere far away, above those warm instrumentals, a saxophone croons. The sound is a little jazz, a little ambient, a little post rock, which is a genre-blended style that Portico Quartet has come to perfect over six studio albums. It’s also a delicate, muted form – not necessarily ultraviolet, but vibrant nonetheless.
ROCK MUSIC
The Quietus

Back To The Future: The Music Of Beverly Glenn-Copeland

The legacy of musician Beverly Glenn-Copeland is finally honoured with the documentary Keyboard Fantasies, a labour of love by director Posy Dixon – who speaks to John Harris Dunning for tQ. The music of Glenn Copeland – who records under the name Beverly Glenn-Copeland – is unclassifiable. “You’ve heard Glenn...
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Variety

Courtney Barnett Proves Patience Is a Virtue on ‘Things Take Time, Take Time’: Album Review

It’s fitting that Australian singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett opens her third album by staring out the window. Backed by an easygoing guitar strum and a simple drum machine pattern, “Rae Street,” the new record’s first single, blends humor and pathos with a laidback optimism as she details a lazy day spent gazing at the suburban humanity of her immediate neighborhood. Be it her thoughts on a passing garbage truck or Barnett’s depiction of a frazzled mother attempting to corral rambunctious children, the track is a strong reminder of her ability to make the mundane feel profound. Digging into the chorus of “Rae...
MUSIC
The Independent

Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders says new album is ‘pretty much’ ready

Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders has given an exciting update on the status of their next album.Fans have been eagerly awaiting news on the their seventh record, which will be their first since 2018’s Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino.Speculation of a new album release in 2022 was strongly hinted following the apparent confirmation that the group, led by Alex Turner, had been recording new music at a venue in Suffolk.Now, Helders has confirmed that the album will most likely be released in 2022, telling Rick Edwards on BBC’s Drumathon: “I think by the time we get everything together it’ll...
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
The Quietus

Sonic Spaces: An Interview With Midori Takada

The once-obscure Japanese minimalist, whose 1982 album Through The Looking Glass has now become one of the most celebrated ambient releases from the country, talks with Patrick St. Michel about her interest in African music, ahead of her appearance at Le Guess Who? festival. Midori Takada’s life changed drastically following...
MUSIC
wfav951.com

Flashback: George Harrison Becomes The First Solo Beatle To Tour America

It was 47 years ago today night (November 2nd, 1974) that George Harrison launched his “George Harrison & Friends North American Tour” becoming the first solo Beatle to tour North America. Harrison opened the tour on November 2nd, 1974 at Vancouver's Pacific Coliseum. The 30-date tour was particularly grueling for Harrison, who had blown out his voice in the rush to complete his Dark Horse album, resulting in some reporters mockingly referring to the dates as the “Dark Hoarse” tour. To make matters worse, Harrison and his band were often playing two shows a day, with some dates not selling out. The show, which already had pacing problems due to Harrison's choice of material, featured guest spots by saxophonist Tom Scott and Billy Preston, as well as two long Indian music sets by sitar virtuoso Ravi Shankar interspersed within the concerts, which all but wrecked any momentum the “rock” aspects of the show had gained.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

18 pro guitarists who play cheap guitars

Do you need an expensive electric guitar to write and perform great music? Now, to answer this question, ideally we would gather a Live Aid’s worth of musicians in an aircraft hanger, position an over-sized condenser mic in the middle of them, and have them shout “No!” at the top of their lungs.
MUSIC

