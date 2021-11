India’s benchmark stock index Nifty (NSEI) closed around 17829.20 Wednesday; slips almost -0.33% on the concern of Fed’s taper tantrum ahead of Fed’s November policy meeting. Nifty made a low around 17757.95 as Fed is set to taper its pandemic QE (asset/bond) buying at $15B/month to close the same by June’22. Although India’s FX reserve is now quite large unlike the 2013 taper tantrum, as a part of oil imported savvy EM, there was also some concern. In any way, on Wednesday, the closing session, Nifty was also boosted by an upbeat report card from SBI (NS: SBI ) and closed off the low.

